Celso Portiolli reveals that he has bladder cancer and talks about the chance of a cure

Playback/SBT Celso Portiolli will undergo treatment after discovering bladder cancer



The host Celso Portiolli revealed this Tuesday, 28, that he was diagnosed with a bladder cancer when doing routine exams. As soon as he discovered the disease, he only shared it with people close to him and said that many relatives and friends still didn’t know. The cancer was discovered at an early stage and Portiolli said that because of that, he is confident he will beat the disease. “The chance of cure is close to 100%, which made me very relieved, optimistic, happy, with a lot of faith that everything will be all right. During the period of my treatment, I will be able to have an absolutely normal life. I’m going to keep going to the gym, I’m going to keep doing my television shows. It’s okay, it’s okay, everything’s fine. I already knew [do câncer], I did live programs on television and you couldn’t even imagine, so it’s a sign that I’m very calm”, he commented.

This month, the presenter of “Sunday Legal” made a “endoscopic procedure to remove a single, small bladder polyp”, now he will need to undergo immunotherapy, a type of treatment called BGC. By breaking the news to fans, Portiolli took the opportunity to thank his wife, Suzana Marchi, the children, the SBT and the medical staff of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. Famous people gave strength to the artist. “It’s already worked out a friend. He [Deus] is with you”, commented the presenter eliana. “My love, everything has already worked out! Under God you are in the hands of the best doctor. Happy New Year”, wrote the presenter and actress Antonia Fontenelle. “Force, Celso! My uncle had the same problem and was completely cured, 100%!!! It’s going to happen with you too”, posted the journalist Sonia Abram. “You’re wonderful, everything will be fine,” added the digital influencer Carlinhos Maia.