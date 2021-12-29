Character sacrifices for love and dies at the end of The More Life The Better · TV News

Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be chosen by Morte (A Maia) at the end of Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. If author Mauro Wilson doesn’t change his mind, the soccer player will sacrifice himself to save the life of his youngest daughter, Bianca (Sara Vidal), in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In addition to Brichta, the interpreters of Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli), Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Flávia (Valentina Herszage) also recorded the tragic outcomes. The author will choose who will make the transition to the next life only in the final stretch of the series’ exhibition, scheduled to remain on the air until May 2022.

The death of the former Flamengo star, however, is predicted in the synopsis of the telenovela, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper. In the initial text delivered to the network, the quartet will have the last encounter with Death at the end of the plot and the protagonists will say that they decided, by mutual agreement, that either they die together or the four survive. She will, however, say that Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savala) is the only one chosen.

A Maia’s character will show something to the athlete, who will agree with the decision. The player will then explain to the trio that their daughter has a serious heart condition and will donate his organ to save her. Very moved, Paula, Flávia and Guilherme will hug him for the last time.

Recently, Valentina Herszage said she was moved to tears by her character’s death scene. “I was very moved. At the time, Flávia was already part of me in a way… Flávia was living longer than Valentina. I recorded from Monday to Saturday, 11 hours a day. I cried absurdly.”

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

