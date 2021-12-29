Check out 5 new Car 2022 model releases!

The year 2022 is set to be a year of great automotive launches, as it will feature several re-launches of vehicles that need to comply with the new emission rules and with new safety items.

So there are a number of new models that will be available on the market in 2022. The high expectation wait goes beyond SUVS and pickup trucks, as hatchbacks and sedans also promise new features with the 2022 launches. So if you want to know which cars will be launched in Brazil in 2022, so follow the reading!

Discover some of the releases planned for 2022

This Ford model will be imported directly from Mexico and will arrive in Brazil only in the Lariat FX4 version with a 2.0 liter turbo EcoBoost engine, four cylinders, 253 hp at 5,500 rpm with a torque of 38.3 kgfm at 3,000 rpm.

Also according to the automaker, the vehicle has automatic transmission and rear suspension with a multilink system.

Another expected release on the market is the New Citroën C3, which will no longer have a hatchback version. According to what has already been reported by the automaker, the new version will arrive as a compact SUV. The brand invested in the interior of the vehicle with an advanced multimedia system and an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection.

The car also has a restyled design with a change in the shape of the headlights, making them bolder.

This new bet by Fiat was based on a prototype presented at the 2018 Auto Show. The Fiat Fastback is an SUV Coupe, but there aren’t many details yet.

The car should reach the Brazilian market in the same standard as the big launches by Fiat this year. The automaker showed the public the new model of the Toro pickup and the new version of the Fiorino car.

The new Honda Civic is also scheduled for launch in 2022, including, it is already in its 11th generation. The vehicle is now moving away from the sporty lineup and towards the Accord styling.

Among the novelties of the new model, depending on the version, the multimedia center can reach up to 7 or 9 inches. This new Honda Civic will also feature the Honda Semsing package.

This relaunch will feature the first restyled Toyota Yaris. The car will receive a new design in the LED headlights and a restructured bumper. The version is already available in Thailand and Mexico, now it will be available in the Brazilian market.

The car will have new alloy wheels and a more modern design. Finally, Toyota also unveiled changes to the car’s interior with new instrument panels.

