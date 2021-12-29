check out important stages and dates for next year

The next year will require a lot of attention with the phases for your sign. Several planets will be retrograde in 2022. At least four eclipses are foreseen in the Taurus-Scorpio axis, which, in this way, could promote some drastic changes for some signs. Therefore, being aware of what the stars’ positions say is very important. In this new year, we will still have many squares that are the tensions between two planets.

There will be the presence of Jupiter in two signs in 2022. Its strength surprises with results and represents knowledge, conscious experience. Several dates are embedded in the 2022 astrological chart that could project you to a better understanding of what is happening around you. The year 2022 can be a year of overruns and restarts, but for that we will need to have a control and dominion over the universe in our mind.

The first big event of next year already starts on January 14th and will extend until February 4th, when Mercury will be retrograde. It will start retrograde in Aquarius and from January 26th it will return to Capricorn. After this passage, he returns to Aquarius on February 14th. Venus will be retrograde in Capricorn and returns on January 29, when her position in the sign comes to an end.

That means it will mess with our intuitions and perceptions about relationships. On February 18th, it will be the Sun’s turn to enter Pisces and this brings great meanings to your sign, so its position in this area is important. In the birth chart, the new year begins precisely on the 20th of March when the Sun enters Aries.

It is important to explain that, in astrology, the new year begins only when the first sign of the zodiac is illuminated. From March 6th to April 10th, Mars will be in Aquarius and will activate the Saturn-Uranus square. Here, it is important to be aware of important issues as polarizations, stress, sudden events and radicalism surface.

From April 29th to December 8th, it is Pluto’s turn to go retrograde. An important event takes place on April 30th, with the first solar eclipse in Taurus. On May 10, Jupiter will enter Aries and it means that the time will be fertile to carry out new projects and put them into practice. Moment of attention on May 16th as there will be Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio.

Time to pay close attention to finances from late July to mid-August, as it will be time for Mars to enter Taurus conjunct Uranus and square Saturn. It is during this transition that financial instabilities occur and, therefore, more attention is required. July 28th is when Jupiter is retrograde until November 23rd.

The month that will most demand attention in 2022 will undoubtedly be August. There will be five retrograde planets that will initially enter retrograde Uranus on August 24th.