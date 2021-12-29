Check out the best on Steam this year

Steam released its lists with the best games on the platform, as it does every year. There are a few different categories and they point to games with best performances between releases, most played, out of early access, between others. The ranking is separated by Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze games, and does not define the games in positions, they only place them in groups.

Among the best sellers, competitive games predominate. Titles such as CS:GO, PUBG Battlegrounds, DOTA 2, among others, are present in the Platinum group. The Witcher 3 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim are still among the top sellers, even in the Bronze group.

Best sellers

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

PUBG: Battlegrounds

DOTA 2

Naraka Bladepoint

Battlefield 2042

GTA V

CS:GO

Valheim

Destiny 2

dead by daylight

Apex: Legends

New World

Competitive and single player titles compete among the best-selling games releases. In this category, Steam only features the Platinum and Gold groups. In addition, the platform offers the best-selling games per month.

Best selling releases

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

New World

Back 4 Blood

Valheim

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Farming Simulator 22

Forza Horizon 5

Age of Empires IV

Resident Evil Village

Naraka Bladepoint

Outriders

Battlefield 2042

The most played category separates games into peak groups of over 200K, 100,000, 60K and 30,000+ simultaneous players. Among the most played with over 200,000 players, Cyberpunk 2077 stands out as the only single player.



most played

PUBG: Battlegrounds

cyberpunk 2077

Apex: Legends

DOTA 2

Halo Infinite Multiplayer

New World

CS:GO

GTA V

Rust

Valheim

Another list that deserves to be highlighted presents the games that left early access and had the best performances.

Early Access Outlets

hell let loose

Subnautics Below Zero

Draw & Guess

wildermyth

Endzone – The World Apart

Chernobylite

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

breathedge

TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Medieval Dynasty

GTFO

Steam also presents the best games for Virtual Reality and the highlights are for Half-Life Alyx, Beat Saber, TES V: Skyrim VR and Superhot VR. A last category shows the games with the most users playing with controllers and in this category the diversity is huge.

Source: Steam