Check out the best on Steam this year

Steam released its lists with the best games on the platform, as it does every year. There are a few different categories and they point to games with best performances between releases, most played, out of early access, between others. The ranking is separated by Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze games, and does not define the games in positions, they only place them in groups.
Among the best sellers, competitive games predominate. Titles such as CS:GO, PUBG Battlegrounds, DOTA 2, among others, are present in the Platinum group. The Witcher 3 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim are still among the top sellers, even in the Bronze group.
Best sellers
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- DOTA 2
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Battlefield 2042
- GTA V
- CS:GO
- Valheim
- Destiny 2
- dead by daylight
- Apex: Legends
- New World
Competitive and single player titles compete among the best-selling games releases. In this category, Steam only features the Platinum and Gold groups. In addition, the platform offers the best-selling games per month.
Best selling releases
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer
- New World
- Back 4 Blood
- Valheim
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Farming Simulator 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Age of Empires IV
- Resident Evil Village
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Outriders
- Battlefield 2042
The most played category separates games into peak groups of over 200K, 100,000, 60K and 30,000+ simultaneous players. Among the most played with over 200,000 players, Cyberpunk 2077 stands out as the only single player.
most played
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- cyberpunk 2077
- Apex: Legends
- DOTA 2
- Halo Infinite Multiplayer
- New World
- CS:GO
- GTA V
- Rust
- Valheim
Another list that deserves to be highlighted presents the games that left early access and had the best performances.
Early Access Outlets
- hell let loose
- Subnautics Below Zero
- Draw & Guess
- wildermyth
- Endzone – The World Apart
- Chernobylite
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- breathedge
- TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Medieval Dynasty
- GTFO
Steam also presents the best games for Virtual Reality and the highlights are for Half-Life Alyx, Beat Saber, TES V: Skyrim VR and Superhot VR. A last category shows the games with the most users playing with controllers and in this category the diversity is huge.
Source: Steam