Check the list of cell phones with 5G authorized for use in Brazil

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) released the list of cell phone models compatible with 5G technology and approved by the agency. The expectation is that the new modality of mobile internet will start operating in the national territory in July 2022.

In all, the list features 47 different smartphone models from seven brands: Apple, Samsung, Asus, Motorola, Nokia, TCL and Realme. Samsung is the company with the most capable phones.

In a note, Anatel suggests users to check, before purchasing a new device, the agency’s approval seal located in the cell phone manual.

For the agency, the approval guarantees the consumer the “acquisition and use of telecommunications products that respect quality and safety standards, in addition to meeting the technical features regulated by Anatel aimed at the efficient and rational use of the radio spectrum, compatibility electromagnetic radiation and non-aggression to the environment”.

Check out the list:

– Apple:

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 Pro;

iPhone 12 Pro Max;

iPhone 13 mini;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 13 Pro;

iPhone 13 Pro Max;

– Samsung:

Galaxy A32 5G;

Galaxy A52 5G;

Galaxy A52s 5G;

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G;

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G;

Galaxy S21 FE 5G;

Galaxy S21 5G;

Galaxy S21+ 5G;

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G;

Galaxy M52 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 5G;

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G;

– Motorola:

Moto G 5G Plus;

Moto G 5G;

Moto G100;

Moto G50 5G;

Motorola Edge;

Motorola Edge 20;

Motorola Edge 20 Lite;

Motorola Edge 20 Pro;

– Xiaomi:

Mi 10T Pro;

Mi 10T;

Mi 11;

Well F3;

Well M3 Pro 5G;

Redmi Note 10 5G;

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G;

– Asus:

Zenfone 8;

Zenfone 8 Flip;

Zenfone 7;

ROG Phone 5;

ROG Phone 5s;

ROG Phone 3;

– Realm:

actually 75g;

really 8 5G;

actually GT Master Edition;

– TCL:

– Nokia: