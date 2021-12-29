Check the predictions for each sign for 2022 according to the tarot

That 2021 was a challenging year for all of us we already know, but what does 2022 prepare for each of us? THE Social Blog1 talked with the Recife astrologer and tarologer Victor Bispo to find out what the predictions are for each zodiac sign for 2022 based on tarot cards.

With the end of the year approaching, the time has come to take stock of our lives and what we have done, in addition to, of course, setting goals for the new year to come. So, astrology and tarot can be important tools to help guide us in different areas of our lives., such as relationships, finances, work and family.

According to Victor, the complete Marseille Tarot game has 22 cards, each associated with an angel, the arcane, which transmit energies and indicate different situations that we may be going through or will live through. For our predictions, Victor drew a specific card for each of the 12 signs and gave us an overview of what we can expect for 2022. Check it out:

Aries (03/21/04): THE HERMIT

This arcanum points to a review of all angles of your life, drawing more attention to the inner world. 2022 will be the perfect year to dedicate yourself to yourself and practice patience, which will bring beneficial and lasting results. Spiritual knowledge is evidenced through meditation and alternative treatments. Be aware that melancholy and depression do not set in. Take it one step at a time, as the year will be one of great maturation.

Taurus (04/21 to 05/20): THE STAR

For 2022 to flow well, you will have to rescue the hope in your heart, expanding that positivity to all aspects of life. Smoothness will be your best friend in this collaboration, so you’ll attract what you want most in less time. Invest in your personal shine, as a professional career will bring good harvests. Personal fullness will make peace with tranquil love, making new encounters and even reunions flow well. Estrela announces that all evil will be dissipated, just walk with optimism and faith.

Gemini (05/21/06): THE WORLD

2022 will be the year of totality. All the difficult and challenging stages experienced so far will have triumphant endings. Dreams come true within the expected cycle in all areas of life. The keywords are fortune and career, with a strong emotional connection to work. Relationships will squander the joy and good friendships, these fields intensify to the point of gaining favors and taking on a serious relationship or intensification of that relationship.

Cancer (06/21 to 07/22): THE PAPISA

2022 will bring more listening and introspection than speaking and expression. Pay attention to the deepest feelings, this will give you more access to wisdom and make assertive decisions. The deep relationship with the Mother will bring ease and more understanding of your current moment, as this directly influences your choices until today. Love will have a strong source of giving and more intimate moments. When in doubt, look for your self-knowledge. The financier asks for total caution and stoning, very calm when spending. Issues of transcendence and spirituality will take over your life globally. know how to listen and dream.

Lion (07/23 to 08/22): THE POPE

The year 2022 has brought the message of compassion, especially with yourself, but also with those around you. This arcane asks you to gather all experiences – negative and positive – and turn them into legacy and personal development. These beliefs will fuel new stages, with maturity and harmony. Consolidating relationships will be of great value, stay close to friends. What is the vital energy (passion) that moves your life? Invest your strength in it, it is your greatest blessing.

Virgin (23/08 to 22/09): THE MOON

2022 will be at a high tide, even though dealing with emotions is not your specialty. Your inner enemies will be lurking offering fear and self-sabotage, so defeat them by being more realistic and objective. Changes in all aspects will be favorable even if they leave that feeling of loss, the best thing will be to move forward and take shelter. This year’s proposal will be to listen more to your inner voice, that old friend intuition that will help you through the dark night. Allow yourself to feel, but with intelligence, as anxiety, insomnia and depression will be lurking. To do this, change the quirks and patterns.

Libra (09/23 to 10/22): THE HANGED

The message for 2022 is simple and grand: achieving greater goals in life requires sacrifice. Giving up and selecting will be the main exercises in self-knowledge. Far beyond settling down, this arcane asks you to put your life plans into practice, even if it takes you to that surrender of body and soul. It is time to review, places, people, activities, expenses, so avoid betraying yourself when making these choices. Karmic problems can present themselves in the family area, be aware (o).

Scorpio (10/23 to 11/21): THE FORCE

2022 will be the season to get in touch with your innermost desires, and experience them. The goals exist and are already on the table, now it’s time to put on the armor of self-confidence and overcome the challenges. Creativity, the best friend of sexual energy, will be your great ally; so don’t give up, your strength will be innovation. Employing spiritual forces on a daily basis – which are inexhaustible sources – is the great tip. Romantic adventures are highlighted, because you will be more magnetic (o), know how to select and enjoy.

Sagittarius (11/22 to 12/21): THE EMPRESS

2022 will be the year of births and achievements. The moment will be for strong investments that will bear good results with the right to celebrations and multiplication of your desires. Either through prosperity or through affection, you will have good harvests. You will need to develop and revise your diet and your vision of what is superfluous and necessary in order to thrive more consciously. In general, invest in your charisma, as interpersonal relationships will throw open doors for you. Smile and get to work.

Capricorn (12/21 to 01/19): THE MAGICIAN

It’s time to harness your full positive potential and practice your skills at full strength. Even if people see a lot of boldness in your attitude, do the right thing according to your gifts and your unique way of running the boat. After so long dreaming and designing, the question for 2022 will be about trusting and making it happen, the ideal is not to rely on anyone but yourself, because leadership is not a match for doubt. The psychic health in 22 will knock on your door with a to-do list, the best thing to do is to invest in this area all year round. Don’t delay this exchange of energy, for in life everything is a matter of proportion.

Aquarius (1/21 to 2/19): THE CRAZY

The perfect combination of unknown horizons and the excitement of getting to know them will set the tone for 2022. What will be at stake will be the value of discovery, as the traveler’s card offers new strategies and optimism. Energy instability brings alertness in the field of spirituality, so the best tip is to connect with more discipline in your daily life. In work and finance, there are opportunities for travel and a strong appeal to technology and abroad, if possible learn a new language; when it’s time to spend, don’t confuse quick rewards with happiness, the result could be disastrous. The inner child within you will experience fear and, shortly thereafter, joy. 2022 will be the time to do it all over again.

Pisces (20/02 to 20/03): THE ENJOYED

2022 has been calling for the ending of dilemmas and animosities in relationships, demanding choices that are easy for the reason and difficult for the heart. The good news is: if there is honesty in the decisions, there is nothing to fear in the future. Express your feelings without fear, but strive for harmony, whether with family, spouse, or friends. Emotional health calls for moments of lightness and passion for the arts, try to buy more tickets and less problems, the exchange will pay off a lot. Universal love will be given to you and it is up to you to share it with everyone around you. In finance, avoid high investments, preferring the gradation of things.

