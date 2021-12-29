Chelsea wants BRL 190 million full-back for the World Cup, but they also have ‘affection’ for Barcelona player

THE Chelsea is studying the hiring of left-back Lucas Digne, currently at the Everton. The Blues are looking for a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who will undergo knee surgery and is unlikely to act again this season.

According to portal numbers Transfermarkt, the value that the full-back can cost Chelsea is 30 million euros, about R$ 190 million.

Currently, coach Thomas Tuchel has only Marcos Alonso as a reliable option on the left wing. Saúl, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic have already done this function, but they are improvisations.

In addition to Digne, Chelsea’s board monitored the situation of Milan’s Theo Hernández, but his high price makes any business difficult. The information was released by the English newspaper The Guardian.

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specializing in the market, said that Sergiño Dest is seen with affection and Nicolás Tagliafico also came to the fore.

Chelsea are in third place in the Premier League with 41 points, six less than the Manchester City. current champion of UEFA Champions League, the Blues can face the palm trees at the Club World Cup.