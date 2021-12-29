Child hospitalization due to covid-19 quadruples in New York City – International

NEW YORK – Child admissions due to Covid-19 increased in New York State, and particularly in the city, where they quadrupled from the second week of December to Monday, 27, as the head of the State Department of Health, Mary T. Bassett.

“We have registered an increase in pediatric admissions, concentrated in the city area, where there was an increase of about four times”, he said at a joint press conference with the governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent and surprising increase in pediatric admissions for covid-19 so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent steps to protect our youngest New Yorkers,” he said.

According to health authorities, of the children aged 5 to 11 years admitted to hospitals in the city with covid-19, from the week of December 5 to the present, none had the complete vaccination schedule.

“Many people still think that children are not infected with covid. This is not true. Children are infected and some will be hospitalized,” he insisted.

According to a report released on Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, between December 9 and 16, nearly 170,000 children were diagnosed positive for covid-19 in the country, an increase of approximately 28% in two weeks, highlights Channel 7 of the ABC network.

In turn, the New York governor reiterated her appeal to parents to take advantage of the Christmas festivities and vaccinate their children.

the mayor Blasio’s Bill he recalled at a press conference that, on Monday, the obligation for private sector employees to prove that they have at least one dose of the vaccine went into effect, under penalty of fines of up to US$ 1,000.

As of Monday, New Yorkers aged 12 and over must also present proof of two doses of vaccine to attend restaurants, gyms or visit entertainment venues.

The number of covid-19 cases continues to rise dramatically in the United States due to the spread of the omicron variant, averaging more than 175,000 new infections per day in the last week, according to Sunday data from the CDC, the main federal agency of public health.

In this context, there is a shortage of tests for detecting covid-19 in the country, which coincides with a particularly high demand for these tests, particularly for home kits, during the holiday season.

The president Joe Biden announced last week that the federal government has purchased nearly 500 million kits that will be distributed free of charge to anyone in need.

The shortage of tests has generated strong criticisms of the White House, whose strategy to fight covid-19 has focused mainly on vaccination.

Referring to the characteristics of Ômicron, the infectologist Anthony Fauci, an adviser to the government, said on Sunday that it was an “extraordinarily contagious” variant, but cited studies carried out in the South Africa and in the UK that seem to indicate that the cases are less dangerous../EFE and AFP