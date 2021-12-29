https://br.sputniknews.com/20211228/china-e-russia-aceleram-planos-para-lunar-base-na-corrido-espacial-contra-os-eua-20850764.html

China and Russia accelerate plans to install a moon base in space race against the US

China and Russia accelerate plans to install a moon base in space race against the US

China and Russia will establish a research base on the Moon around 2027, eight years ahead of schedule, Chinese officials said on Tuesday… 12.28.2021, Sputnik Brasil

2021-12-28T19:16-0300

2021-12-28T19:16-0300

2021-12-28T22:49-0300

international panorama

China

space

moon

Asia

russian army

moon colonization

tsiolkovskiy cosmonautical academy

lunar orbit

moon base

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/945/13/9451397_0:66:1045:654_1920x0_80_0_0_9c714b737987bb9b792d8bc7c207652d.jpg

China’s space authorities have communicated that there is a new deadline for the completion of the unmanned lunar station, which is being built in conjunction with Russia. 3D of Lunar Dust. But Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the National Space Administration of China (CNSA), said today (28) that Chang’e 8’s new job is to position the lunar research station by 2027. scheduled for 2035. The deputy director of the CNSA did not give details on the reason for the change of plan, but stressed that the purpose of the mission was “to build a solid foundation for the peaceful use of lunar resources”. According to information from the South China Morning Post , China’s lunar program has progressed steadily and at its own pace, rejecting the Cold War climate that surrounds the subject. However, the thinking of Chinese lawmakers has changed. They felt threatened by a recent move by the United States, according to some scientists cited by the report. Chinese space authorities believe that the Artemis program, by the American space agency, NASA, plans to colonize the natural satellite and confiscate land, which is prohibited by UN agreements. The Artemis program plans to send US astronauts back to the moon by 2024 (although there are delays to that deadline confirmed by the US government). In addition, the US government and NASA proposed the Artemis Accords, which set rules for future lunar activities. Although signed by more than a dozen US allies (including Brazil), the agreements allow governments or private companies to protect their facilities or “historic sites” by establishing safe zones that prohibit the entry of third parties. China oppose the agreements. According to countries, it challenges pre-existing international protocols, including the UN Moon Agreement, which states that the natural satellite belongs to the entire human race. Once on the moon, the Chinese lunar program would take a simple approach. Rather than building an orbital “gateway,” China would directly place a nuclear-powered research station on the natural satellite. The unmanned installation would allow Chinese astronauts to stay on the moon as long as their American counterparts, but only at a fraction of the cost. To combat US territorial claims, China would also deploy a mobile station. This wheeled moon base would be able to roam freely on the surface for more than 1,000 km, and the use of artificial intelligence technology would mean that astronauts would not need to be present for its operation. focusing on surface activities, China intends to pay attention to the exploration of caves, which could serve as a natural shelter for the construction of permanent settlements. To deal with this, China is developing a 1 megawatt nuclear reactor for space missions, around ten times more powerful than similar devices devised by NASA.

https://br.sputniknews.com/20210615/artemis-brasil-assina-cooperacao-com-novo-programa-da-nasa-para-enviar-humanos-a-lua-17659546.html

Jean Edson China and Russia united in the lunar project is synonymous with total success. The chance for the USA to overcome the lunar race against two aerospace powers is practically nil! Avanti Bear and Dragon, the moon awaits you! two

Carlos Roberto Dragão Here in Tupiniquim lands we have a mindless militia president followed by Pentecostal chloroquine earth planners who are paralyzed with Panic with Communist China! They were orphaned by Donald Duck and saw Putin as their alpha male! Poor people are depressed by the Russian-China alliance! two

6

China

moon

Asia

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

br_BR

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/945/13/9451397_43:0:1003:720_1920x0_80_0_0_328adb0ea43c08aca48a9ad00fad8a3b.jpg

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Brazil [email protected] +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

china, space, moon, asia, russian army, moon colonization, tsiolkovskiy cosmonautical academy, lunar orbit, lunar base, lunar race, asia and oceania, russia, nasa, lunar mission, space exploration, space warfare, cosmonautics, chang’e-4