China says it will take drastic measures if Taiwan seeks independence | World

China will take drastic measures if Taiwan pushes for independence, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, said in an interview on Wednesday (29).

He further asserts that Taiwanese provocations and outside interference may intensify in the coming year.

China and Taiwan exchange barbs amid threats to island sovereignty

China claims Taiwan, which has a democratic government, as its own territory, having reinforced its military and diplomatic pressure over the past two years to assert its claim to sovereignty, which has caused anger on the island and concerns in the United States.

China is willing to do everything to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but will act if any red line regarding independence is crossed, said Ma Xiaoguang.

“If Taiwan’s separatist forces seeking independence provoke, use force or even break any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma said.

Taiwan has become a central factor in China’s strained relations with the United States, which is the island’s most important international supporter and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

China often describes the island as the most sensitive issue in US relations.

Ma said a provocation by pro-independence forces and “external intervention” could become “sharper and more intense” in the coming months.

“In the coming year, the situation in the Taiwan Straits will become more complex and serious,” he said.

The Chinese government has sent several air missions to the Taiwan Straits in recent months to put pressure on Taiwan, which it says will not give in to any threats.

While the US only recognizes one China, it is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding possible military intervention to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists, who established the People’s Republic of China.