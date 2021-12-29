China urges the United States to act “responsibly” in space

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (28), that the United States ignored the obligations arising from space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said China urged the United States to act responsibly.

Chinese citizens attacked Tesla founder Elon Musk’s space ambitions online on Monday after China complained that its space station was forced to take evasive measures to avoid colliding with satellites launched by the Starlink program, of Musk.

The satellites of Starlink Internet Services, a division of aerospace company Musk’s SpaceX, had two “close encounters” with the Chinese space station on July 1 and October 21, according to a document presented by China earlier this month to the space agency of the UN.

“For security reasons, the China Space Station has implemented preventive collision control,” China said in a document posted on the website of the United Nations Office for External Space Affairs.

Complaints have not been independently verified. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With nearly 30,000 satellites and other debris believed to be orbiting the planet, scientists have asked governments to share data to reduce the risk of catastrophic space collisions.

SpaceX alone has deployed nearly 1,900 satellites to serve its Starlink broadband network – and it’s already planning more.

The US space agency NASA was forced to abruptly cancel a spacewalk in late November, citing the risks posed by space debris. Musk tweeted in response, saying that some Starlink satellite orbits had been adjusted to reduce the possibility of collisions.

China began building the space station in April with the launch of Tianhe, the largest of its three modules. The station is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, after four manned missions.

Musk has become a well-known figure in China, although Tesla’s electric vehicle business has come under increasing scrutiny from regulators, especially after a customer climbed atop a Tesla car at the Shanghai auto show in April , to protest poor customer service.