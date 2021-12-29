Chinese City Xian Records Most Daily Covid Cases Since Wuhan

Northwest China’s Xian city recorded 175 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Monday — the highest daily infection count in a Chinese city since March 2020.

The region has reported 810 local cases since an outbreak that began on Dec. 9, one of the worst located in China since Wuhan became the epicenter of the pandemic in 2019.

Xian, home to 13 million people, went into lockdown on Dec. 23, shutting down places and public transport except essential services like supermarkets and hospitals.

Authorities further tightened control measures against Covid on Monday as local infections mounted, requiring all residents to stay indoors unless they are allowed out for mass testing.

Reinforcements

The state-run People’s Daily newspaper said 150 military doctors from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force were sent to Xian to help at local hospitals on Monday. Some of them have experience fighting the initial Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

Although cases are expected to increase in the coming days, the Xian outbreak is under control, according to Wei Xiaoli of the city’s CDC. At a news conference, he said that residents “do not need to worry about the rapid increase in cases” discovered by mass testing programs.

According to the National Health Commission, China reported 182 locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Monday — 180 of them in Shaanxi province, of which Xian is the capital.

In addition, one case was discovered in southeastern Zhejiang Province and southwestern Yunnan Province.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here