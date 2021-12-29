Chinese user installs Windows 10 ARM on Xiaomi Mi Pad 4; see the result

Introduced by Xiaomi in 2018, Mi Pad 4 was launched to serve users in the tablet segment who need a device that has balanced hardware and allows them to perform tasks focused on productivity, a characteristic that was maintained by the Chinese giant in the new generation of portable.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 660 platform and up to 4 GB of RAM memory, the device arrived on the market with the MIUI interface running under Android 8.1 Oreo, receiving some updates of the company’s operating system. This week a Chinese user posted a video in which he installs Windows 10 ARM64 PE via UEFI-EDK2 on Mi Pad 4.