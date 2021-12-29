Chinese user installs Windows 10 ARM on Xiaomi Mi Pad 4; see the result

Introduced by Xiaomi in 2018, Mi Pad 4 was launched to serve users in the tablet segment who need a device that has balanced hardware and allows them to perform tasks focused on productivity, a characteristic that was maintained by the Chinese giant in the new generation of portable.
Equipped with the Snapdragon 660 platform and up to 4 GB of RAM memory, the device arrived on the market with the MIUI interface running under Android 8.1 Oreo, receiving some updates of the company’s operating system. This week a Chinese user posted a video in which he installs Windows 10 ARM64 PE via UEFI-EDK2 on Mi Pad 4.
The recording demonstrates the entire system installation process and shows that the tablet starts the Windows operating system, however the lack of recognition to the eMMC — the laptop’s storage component — makes the software unable to be fully installed on the Mi Pad 4 .
This limitation affects the general functioning of Windows 10 ARM as some features will not be able to run fully, restricting performance and usability. After the boot screen, the system goes to the standard software configuration screen, requiring the input language and other settings.
