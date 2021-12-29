Christian embezzles millions under Santiago’s nose; learn how· TV news

If it depends on his sons-in-law, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​doesn’t even need an enemy in Um Lugar ao Sol. He will suspect that Túlio (Daniel Dantas) is embezzling money from Redentor and will ask Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) about it. But the company’s owner won’t even imagine that Barbara’s own husband (Alinne Moraes) is also part of the scheme and is pocketing stolen money.

In scenes set to air from the next day’s chapter 3 in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the owner of Redentor will call his favorite son-in-law to talk about Túlio. He suspects that Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) is diverting money from the daycare budget for employees’ children.

Santiago is right: for months the bad character and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) have been illegally taking money from the company, little by little, and have already embezzled a fortune. But what the patriarch still doesn’t know is that Christian/Renato was involved by Túlio in the scheme.

In order not to reveal that he is actually the fake twin, the villain demanded that the character of Cauã Reymond enter into the deceit and even forced him to receive commissions for the robberies — money that is kept in Ravi’s (Juan Paiva) house.

So, when Santiago calls Christian/Renato to talk, the boy will already have his tail between his legs. He will lie to his father-in-law and deny any knowledge of an embezzlement scheme.

In his defense, Túlio will tell Santiago that he hired an auditing company (also in concert with the illegal scheme) and will add that it was Renato who chose the venture. The protagonist will have to be quiet and agree.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year. The serial will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

