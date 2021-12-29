Chronic pain can be related to emotional or mental health problems.

In this Wednesday’s (29) edition of the Medical Correspondent chart, of Novo Dia, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes explained the causes and how to avoid chronic pain.

Data from the Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain (SBED) show that between 30% and 50% of the Brazilian population have symptoms of chronic pain.

“Chronic pain has some major impact points. The neck, shoulders, back and migraine. So, when you manage to need something subjective, as much information as possible, it’s easier for the therapist to be able to help”, explained Fernando Gomes.

The neurosurgeon also reinforced that there is a possibility that chronic pain is related to emotional or mental health problems.

“This is very common. Each person responds differently to the stimulus they have. Suddenly a day of hard work, with some friction, doesn’t have the same application for someone else. It ends up being very individual and in fact there is a connection between pain and suffering. Suffering ends up increasing the sensation of pain”.

Fernando Gomes emphasizes that the most common is the search for an orthopedist or physiotherapist to solve these pains, but that, in certain cases, a multidisciplinary treatment is required so that there is an improvement.