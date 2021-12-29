City in the region issues an epidemiological alert with eight positive cases for H3N2

The Municipal Health Department of Congonhas is aware of the increase in people who have sought consultations at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) with the flu. From the 22nd to the 27th of December (6 days) there were 1,573 consultations, the majority with mild flu-like symptoms. Under normal flow, the UPA serves 160 patients/day, which, under normal conditions, would give an approximate total of 960 for the same period.

The recommendation continues to be for users to seek the Basic Health Units closest to their residence. They are serving on demand, without the need for scheduling, for these cases. The person should only go to the UPA in urgent and emergency cases, which is the purpose of this Health equipment. The figures above reveal a flow well above normal, causing delays in care, causing inconvenience for patients and overload for servers.

But, even in these cases, the health recommendations are the same, that is, the person must be isolated from agglomerations, wash their hands constantly or sanitize with 70% alcohol and use a face mask covering the mouth and nose properly. When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose, preventing the spray from projecting too far forward. These are simple measures that minimize the transmission of Influenza and Covid-19 viruses.

Epidemiological Alert: Anticipation of Influenza Seasonality

The Municipal Health Department of Congonhas, through Primary Care, alerts to the scenario of anticipating the seasonality of the flu, which is characterized by an acute infection of the respiratory system caused by the Influenza virus. It has high transmissibility and global distribution, being responsible for high rates of hospitalization.

As of November 2021, there was an increase in the number of cases and outbreaks of flu-like Influenza syndrome in some States, where Rio de Janeiro has already been characterized with an epidemic of Flu-like Syndrome caused by the INFLUENZA A/H3N2 virus. The most common symptoms are peaks of fever, sore throat, cough, excessive runny nose, headache and body pain, and intense malaise. Vomiting and diarrhea may occur.

The H3N2 virus is more common in the elderly and children. And that is precisely why these audiences are considered a priority in the flu vaccination campaign. People with compromised immune systems, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses should also be on the lookout for prevention.

The annual vaccination against Influenza is the main measure used to prevent the disease. The moment we live in is an extra temporal event of Influenza, of H3N2. The unusual phenomenon may be related to the low vaccine coverage against influenza and the relaxation of the restriction and prevention measures adopted against Covid-19.

Campaigns were centralized for vaccination against the new coronavirus. We had influenza campaigns, but adherence to the flu vaccine was low. When there is low adhesion, there is also a lower level of protection.

For treatment, it is recommended that the sick person rest, ingestion of plenty of fluids combined with a balanced and light diet. Your doctor may also recommend the use of antiviral and other medications that alleviate symptoms of pain and discomfort. Severe cases of the disease may require hospitalization.

In Minas Gerais, currently, an increase in cases of Flu Syndrome due to INFLUENZA A/H3N2 has been observed, totaling 67 cases until December 17th. However, considering the evidence of cases, we can infer that there is sustained transmission of Influenza in most cities in Minas Gerais.

The Municipal Health Department has already received test results from the laboratories of the Ezequiel Dias Foundation (Funed) confirming eight positive cases for H3N2 in Congonhas, which leaves the municipality alert to community transmission of the new variant.

The Family Health Strategy Units of Congonhas (ESF) have already received an update on the Influenza virus to provide qualified care, accurate diagnosis and adequate treatment to the entire population. These Units are also available on demand, that is, without scheduled time. Therefore, the Health Department advises that, for greater convenience, the user/patient should look for the Health Unit of their reference.

The Municipal Health Department reiterates that disease prevention measures must be adopted by the population in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The use of masks, hand hygiene and social distance, especially the mask, are measures to prevent the spread of the respiratory virus. Vaccination is also recommended and the population can seek to be immunized at health centers in the region.

