City of São Paulo is discharged from hospitalizations for respiratory syndrome

MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTENT Admissions for respiratory syndrome continue to grow, but cases for Covid-19 continue to decline; Influenza virus, which causes flu, appears in the data



The city of São Paulo is high in the number of hospitalizations per Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), pulled by the virus of Influenza, causing the flu. The information is from the Panel Covid-19 gives Municipal Health Department, which weekly scores the number of confirmed cases for srag, dividing it into Covid-19, Influenza, unspecified srag, other viruses and cases under investigation. In the week of December 5th to 11th, 983 hospitalizations were confirmed for respiratory syndrome in the city, with 149 cases of influenza and another 289 still unspecified. The number jumped to 1,062 the following week, from the 12th to the 18th, with 243 flu cases and 507 still under investigation. In the Christmas week, between 19 and 25, the total number of hospitalizations for Srg reached 547, with 149 of Influenza and 344 still under investigation.

Panel data also indicate that admissions for confirmed cases of Covid-19 they continue to fall week by week, from 59 to 46 and then 30 from December 5th to 25th. Until November, the flu did not stand out in the panel’s data and admissions were pulled up mainly by unspecified srag, Covid-19 and other viruses. According to the Health Department, until last Tuesday, 28, 251,589 people were registered with a respiratory condition, of which 115,235 Covid-19 suspects in São Paulo, compared to 111,949, with 56,220 suspects of Covid-19, in November. There was a 112% increase in flu-like symptoms between November and December. THE increase in suspicion of coronavirus infection was 93.6% until the moment.

Due to the increase in the number of consultations for people with respiratory symptoms, the city of São Paulo allocated part of the beds at the Municipal Hospital of Brasilândia for the reception and treatment of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes (Srags) in the city. This Tuesday (28), there were 120 patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, and 240 in ward beds at the hospital. According to the Municipal Health Department, the strategy is to concentrate patients in a unit for proper monitoring and carry out the viral panel of hospitalized people, contributing to the identification of the viral strain of Influenza, among other viruses. Starting next Thursday, 30, the capital of São Paulo will carry out rapid testing for the diagnosis of Influenza A and B, unprecedented in the city, in all 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) in the city.

Last Tuesday, the 28th, the world surpassed, for the first time, 1 million cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the platform Our World in Data. Under the new threat of the more transmissible Ômicron variant, the United States it was the country that alone weighed the most in the count, having registered 512,553 cases, followed by United Kingdom, with 318,699 people infected, and Spain, with 214,619. THE Europe it is responsible for almost half of the total of 1.45 million cases confirmed in the last second, having reached 763,876 cases of infections by the new coronavirus. The number can be made even more serious by underreporting and lack of testing.