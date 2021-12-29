Claro’s customers complain of instability in all operator channels – Technology

Customers did not get help even in the specific channels for this (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) Users of the Claro telephone and internet operator are complaining that the services have been out of order since Monday (12/27) and not even the help channels are available.

The way out for many customers was to resort to charging on social networks. Some users complained about the operator’s lack of pronouncement on what was happening.

Aren’t you even going to comment on the system being down? %uD83D%uDC80 %u2014 Dtra MadoKs (@DtraMadoks) December 27, 2021

Others were hampered by the lack of service, as they needed care urgently.

Store system @clarobrasil out of the air for about five days, with no expected return. Did they steal your cell phone, charge you undue, did you spoil something, did you need any other crap? It has no operator. (fix tweet whenever someone lives talking about private efficiency) %u2014 Leo Prestes (@leoprestes) December 27, 2021

According to the operator, an instability in the system is causing a lack of access to service channels. However, they did not predict when everything will be normalized.

See the note:

“Claro informs that a systemic instability was found and, as a result, customers may find it difficult to access the company’s service channels. Claro emphasizes that the prepaid recharge and the Call Center are working and that the technical teams are working so that the services impacted by the instability are fully restored as soon as possible. The operator informs that voice, mobile data, fixed broadband and pay TV services operate normally.“

The possibility of the system having suffered a hacker attack was questioned by the report from State of Minas, which awaits a return of the situation.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.