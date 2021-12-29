Claro’s customers complain of instability in all operator channels – Technology

Yadunandan Singh 4 mins ago Business Comments Off on Claro’s customers complain of instability in all operator channels – Technology 0 Views

operator
Customers did not get help even in the specific channels for this (photo: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Users of the Claro telephone and internet operator are complaining that the services have been out of order since Monday (12/27) and not even the help channels are available.

The way out for many customers was to resort to charging on social networks. Some users complained about the operator’s lack of pronouncement on what was happening.

Others were hampered by the lack of service, as they needed care urgently.

According to the operator, an instability in the system is causing a lack of access to service channels. However, they did not predict when everything will be normalized.

See the note:

Claro informs that a systemic instability was found and, as a result, customers may find it difficult to access the company’s service channels. Claro emphasizes that the prepaid recharge and the Call Center are working and that the technical teams are working so that the services impacted by the instability are fully restored as soon as possible. The operator informs that voice, mobile data, fixed broadband and pay TV services operate normally.

The possibility of the system having suffered a hacker attack was questioned by the report from State of Minas, which awaits a return of the situation.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Itapemirim informs that it will send three planes abroad for ‘maintenance’

In an internal communication to its employees, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos informed that it is reducing …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved