Clean your WhatsApp and start 2022 with your mobile phone

As time goes by, the space we have on cell phones gets smaller and smaller. There are countless reasons for this to occur, either because of the excessive photo storage, videos, files or even due to the use of applications.

Read more: Emergency help for informals can return in this situation

WhatsApp, for example, is one of the tools that consume the most space on cell phones and other devices. In addition to backing up conversations, the messenger also ends up filling the device’s memory with the constant exchange of information, impairing its functioning.

A cell phone with little space is affected by errors in the execution of tasks, not to mention the annoying crashes that make users lose their minds. But for this problem there are uncomplicated solutions. It is possible to free up more cell phone space through a effective cleaning on WhatsApp.

Tips to clean WhatsApp and make your phone brand new for 2022

Check out the step-by-step help below. free up more space in cell phone memory through a cleanup on WhatsApp: