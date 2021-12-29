Colonel Armando, who was with Bolsonaro, tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy welcomed President Jair Bolsonaro on arrival in Santa Catarina, this Monday, the 27th

Federal Deputy Colonel Armando tested positive for Covid-19. The deputy from Santa Catarina is a friend of the president and had contact with the president this Monday, the 27th, when he arrived in Santa Catarina.

On social networks, the deputy even informed and posted a photo beside Bolsonaro and the commander of the 5th RPM Cel. Dirceu.

“Together with the commander of the 5th RPM, Cel Dirceu, I’m welcoming the president in the city of São Francisco do Sul/SC, where he and his family will spend New Year’s Eve for a well-deserved rest. Welcome President Bolsonaro! Santa Catarina is proud to welcome you once again!”, wrote the deputy on his social networks.

According to the press office, the deputy is recovering in Joinville and will not have a scheduled agenda at Forte Marechal Luz, where the Bolsonaro family is staying and should stay until January 3rd.

The presidential team was notified of Colonel Armando’s Covid-19 positive diagnosis.

This is not the first time the deputy has been infected with Covid-19. In May of this year, he was hospitalized after the diagnosis. Colonel Armando is vaccinated.