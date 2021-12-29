Company launches cashback financing for university students

Pravaler, the country’s leading education ecosystem solutions platform, is launching three new financial solutions with the aim of further facilitating access to studies. These new financing solutions for college students are “Hire now, pay later” which offers cashback; the “Unroll” and financing without guarantor.

To learn more about Pravaler and these three new financing options for university students, check out the following text.

Pravaler launches cashback financing for college students

According to the Commercial Director of Pravaler, Rafael Martins, the initiatives are part of the strategy to further expand the portfolio of services that benefit students and higher education institutions and thus manage to benefit 1 million students by 2025.

“We are always thinking of alternatives according to the needs of our customers and observing a strong movement of those who wish to resume study plans in 2022. Compared with the results obtained in the same period in 2019, a year without a pandemic, we plan to obtain an increase in 12%. Compared to 2020, even with the ongoing pandemic, our expectation is to increase our number of students by 46%.” Rafael Martins, Commercial Director of Pravaler

hire now pay later

Aimed at freshmen in the first semester of 2022, this action allows the student to contract financing immediately, with adhesion until 12/31/2021, and pay only at the beginning of classes. In addition to allowing the student to spend the holiday season without stress and with a guaranteed place, with this financing, the university receives R$ 150 in cashback to be used in online purchases, after paying the first installment. Among the participating institutions are the Cruzeiro do Sul group, the Ânima Group, Ser Educacional, the Metodista, Multivix, Unisuam, Unochapecó, IESP universities and others. For more information about the participating HEIs and check the regulations, click here.

Unrolls: debt renegotiation with enrollment for the next semester

This modality allows students who are in arrears to pay them off and register without accumulating installments. Through the Desenrola, offered at Pravaler’s partner institutions, the graduate can renegotiate the outstanding debt in up to 24 times, and the student will pay 50% of the monthly fee on the first contract. It can be without or with interest of 0.59%, depending on the university.

no guarantor

Finally, another solution created recently due to the high demand is the possibility of financing the studies without the need for a guarantor. To join, the student must have, on his own, enough income to take on the financing installments. In this case, Pravaler created a solution that aims to make access to finance increasingly democratic.

About Pravaler

Pravaler is the leading solution platform for the education ecosystem in Brazil. The company was the first in this segment founded in the country and is among the most important, according to a study published by KPMG. With a 100% online and zero bureaucratic contracting process for its services, Pravaler’s philosophy is to generate educational opportunities, leveraging what is best in society. The company has been operating in the market for nearly 20 years and has Banco Itaú among its main shareholders. In 2020 and 2021, it was listed among the fastest growing companies in the Americas by the Financial Times. With sales of 250 million and more than 300 employees passionate about education, Pravaler has the audacious goal of expanding access to education and benefiting one million students by 2025, contributing to the transformation of the lives of many families.

