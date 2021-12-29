Company will need to pay $100 million for gender discrimination lawsuit

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Conditions for female employees were not fair.

THE Riot Games, responsible for developing League of Legends and ruined king, agreed to disburse 100 million dollars to complete a process denouncing the working conditions of the company’s female employees (via IGN).

The class action had been filed by several private and public entities, including the California Department of Employment (DFEH). From the determined value, $80 million will be divided among all employees, whether they are currently in the company or not, who identify themselves as women and worked for the studio after November 2014. The others $2o million will be intended to pay legal fees and attorneys involved in the lawsuit.

In addition, the studio also committed to submit internal reports evidencing its new equal pay policies, analyzed by an external private company jointly chosen by Riot and DFEH. The legal agreement still needs to be approved in a court to be effective, which should happen within the next few months.

Female characters were the flagship of the Arcane animation

In an official statement, the company reinforced its commitment to creating a welcoming environment for its professionals.

“Three years ago, Riot was at the center of what became a reckoning in our industry,” commented a representative, “We needed to face up to the fact that despite our best intentions, we haven’t achieved our values. As a company, we found ourselves between two paths; we could deny the mistakes of our culture, or we could apologize, correct our behavior, and build a better Riot. We chose the second option.”

In 2018, Riot Games was caught in a scandal similar to the recent Actvision-Blizzard case, in which a series of situations that reinforced behaviors that diminished the achievement and value of female employees surfaced. Fortunately, everything seems to be moving towards a positive outcome, where there is not only a compensation for the most affected, but also a change in the company’s attitude.

