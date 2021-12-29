Connect SUS back to issue vaccination certificate – News

After more than two weeks off the air due to hacker attacks, the application Connect SUS, which gathers data on the health of Brazilians, once again issued, this Monday (27), the vaccination certificate against Covid-19, document charged at various locations for travel permits and entry into events and closed environments.

Over the weekend, the platform had already been re-established, but it worked with instability in the vaccine data, according to reports. Occasional problems can still occur, but it is possible to solve them with the application update, available for free on iOS and Android virtual stores.

The resumption of the service took place with a delay of one week compared to the last forecast given by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. On December 16, Queiroga told reporters that the system was expected to be back up and running between December 18 and December 19, even after a new hacking attack delayed predictions.

The delay was due to the need not only to restore the data, but also to guarantee greater protection, preventing further invasions. “We are looking for all the means to have greater security, although there is no total security,” Queiroga said last week.

The first hacker attack took place on December 10, and the Ministry of Health even announced at the time the suspension of charging for the vaccination certificate for travelers entering the country. But the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luís Roberto Barroso determined the immediate obligation of this charge.

In addition to Conecta SUS, other platforms were affected by the invasion, such as the Coronavirus Panel, with updated data from Covid-19, and DataSUS, the SUS IT department.

Other bodies also suffered attacks, among them the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the IFPR (Federal Institute of Paraná). The Federal Police investigates the occurrences.