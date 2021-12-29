Corinthians agrees to release a team of players, but still works for more exits in 2022 | corinthians

Corinthians starts the transfer window much more active in negotiations for departures than for arrivals of players. If on the one hand only defensive midfielder Paulinho has been hired so far, on the other hand a team of athletes has already hit the “goodbye” to the club.

And whoever thinks that the “boat” stops there is wrong. The alvinegra board is still working for more releases and hopes to implement some of them in the coming days.

Corinthians’ goal is to open up space on the payroll and also streamline the squad, which must have at least two reinforcements: one defender to, at first, be a reserve, and also a shirt 9 – the Uruguayan Cavani is still the main dream.

The names that are not in the plans and for which Timão is looking for a destination for 2022 are: left-back and defender Danilo Avelar, the steering wheels Thiaguinho and Ederson, and the attackers Everaldo, Jonathan Cafu, Rafael Bilu and Matthew Matthias (see below for the situation of each one).

Last Tuesday, Corinthians confirmed the departure of two players: forward Janderson, loaned to Grêmio, and midfielder Sornoza, who terminated his contract, but kept part of the rights linked to Timão.

The return of Matheus Jesus to Ponte Preta has already been made official, who will also be with defender Léo Santos and attacking midfielder Fessin, all on loan.

Check out the players who have yet to leave Timão:

Dismissed after uttering racist offenses during an online video game match, the defender and left-back has a contract until the end of 2022 and will not remain at Corinthians. Recently, Cruzeiro negotiated the hiring of the player, but negotiations are paralyzed.

Another one that has a contract until the end of next year and is not in the plans. In 2021, he was loaned to Inter de Limeira and even defended the under-23 team of Timão. There was a survey by Sport recently.

One of the most valued on Corinthians’ dismissal list. Volante had a great season for Fortaleza and attracted interest from other clubs in Brazil and abroad. Alvinegra board priority is to sell the player, who has a contract until January 2025. However, a loan is not ruled out. Use of it by coach Sylvinho is unlikely.

He was on loan at Sport and has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022. He received polls from Serie A clubs and should be loaned out.

It has entered the sights of clubs in the Middle East, and Timão is expecting to sell it. Player who defended Cuiabá in 2021 played only three matches with the Corinthians shirt. His link with the club runs until the end of 2023.

Formed at Corinthians, he played only one game for Timão’s professional team and comes from consecutive loans to América-MG, CSA, Mirassol and Juventude. It has a contract until the end of the year and awaits proposals.

Purchased in 2018 for R$ 1 million, it has already been lent to Ceará, Avaí, Oeste, São Bernardo and Paraná. This year, he even defended the under-23 team of Corinthians, the club with which he has another year of contract.