Corinthians announces list of entries for the 2022 So Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

The official profile of the Corinthians base released this Wednesday morning the list of entries for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The competition starts on January 2nd, but Timão only enters the field on the 4th, at 21:45, against Resende.

Check out the 30 registered players

goalkeepers : Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê;

: Alan Gobetti, Bruno, Felipe Longo and Kauê; Sides : Daniel M., Léo Maná and Reginaldo;

: Daniel M., Léo Maná and Reginaldo; defenders : German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert;

: German, João Pedro, Lucas Belezi, Murillo and Robert; midfielders : Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor;

: Guilherme Biro, Cauan, Keven, Luis Mandaca, Matheus Araújo, Pedrinho, Riquelme, Ryan, Thomas and Vitor; attackers: Arthur Sousa, Cauê*, Emerson Urso, Felipe Augusto, Giovane, Pedro, Richard and Rodrigo Varanda

*Must not play

Three days after their debut against Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, the club from Parque São Jorge will face River, from Piauí, also at 9:45 pm. Finally, the team from the East Zone, which is part of Group 15, ends the group stage on January 10, against São José, at 20:00. The duels will be broadcast by SportTV.

It is worth remembering that the dispute will be based in São José dos Campos and the clashes will be played at the Martins Pereira Stadium. Before that, the alvinegra team uses the Eugênio de Melo field, in the east of the city, for training.

In 2022, Corinthians, which is the biggest winner of Copinha, seeks its 11th title. In retrospect, Timão lifted the cup in 1969, 1970, 1995, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

