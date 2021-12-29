Corinthians announces renewal with defender Erika

Corinthians continued its movement in the ball market this Tuesday. This time, the club used its social networks to confirm the renewal of defender Erika.

The extension of the link between the parties was already expected. That’s because the athlete tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee in the final stretch of this season and will need to undergo surgery. The trend, then, and which was confirmed, was for her to renew with the club to follow the entire recovery process at Parque São Jorge.

“She is one of the great names in the sport. At Coringão, she has already won everything she has played for and wants to win even more. A star, a reference in the defense, versatile on the field and with us in another season! Let’s go together in 2022, Erika”, he wrote the official profile of Timão on social media.

Reproduction/Twitter

Even without being able to finish the year on the field, the defender was champion of Brazil, São Paulo and Libertadores with the club. An important part of Arthur Elias’ team, Erika formed the solid defense duo with Gi Campiolo.

Timon 99 shirt, she arrived at the club in 2018, after leaving Paris Saint Germain. Throughout the 2021 season, Erika was divided between Corinthians and the Brazilian team and, for the Parque São Jorge club, entered the field 21 times and scored four goals.

With it, Corinthians reaches 18 confirmed names for the next season. In addition to the defender, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires and Adriana renewed, while Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes had their stays confirmed.

