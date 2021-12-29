Corinthians does not give up on Cavani and waits for possible termination of Diego Costa to advance in negotiation | corinthians

Corinthians continues to treat the hiring of a 9 shirt as the absolute priority for building the squad for 2022, but avoids rushing into decision making so as not to make mistakes. Two of the main names on the Alvinegra agenda have an indefinite future in their clubs, which reinforces Timão’s caution. are they the uruguayan edinson Cavani , Manchester United, and Diego Costa , from Atlético-MG.

Cavani is seen as a difficult dream, but not an impossible one. Even aware of competition from other European clubs, Corinthians does not give up on signing him. For this, however, the striker must settle Manchester United’s departure before the end of the contract, which runs until the middle of 2022. If that happens, Timão will intensify negotiations and present a formal proposal to him.

Bruno Cassucci brings details of the negotiations between Corinthinas and Botafogo by Kanu

The values ​​are high, around R$ 20 million a year between salaries, charges and bonuses, but the club understands that the return offered justifies such investment, which could be recovered through commercial agreements, greater involvement of the fans and titles.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan warned Corinthians that he only intends to resolve his situation in January.

While waiting, the board of alvinegra looks at the market in search of other options. Diego Costa is one of them. The 33-year-old forward told Atlético-MG that he wants to seek new air in 2022 and, last month, he was offered to Corinthians.

At first, Timão signaled that it intended to hire a cheaper center forward, but did not rule out the veteran, who has worked for European giants and for the Spanish team.

With the passage of time and the understanding that there are few shirt 9 options available on the market, the name of Diego Costa started to gain strength at the Parque São Jorge club. However, Corinthians has already warned the attacker that he is not considering paying any compensation to Atlético-MG to have him. The conversations will only intensify if he gets the release of Galo, who has a contract with the athlete until December of next year. and does not intend to get rid of it.

For an agreement to be reached, Diego Costa would also have to agree to receive a lower salary than he has at the Minas Gerais club.

Currently, Jô is the only center forward option in the Alvinegro squad.