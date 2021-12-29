Corinthians has a deficit, but cuts down on debts and prevents debt growth

This Tuesday, Corinthians released the financial balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021. This time, the club closed in the red. The deficit was R$532,000. The club avoided the debt growth, which remains close to R$ 1 billion, not counting the debt linked to Neo Química Arena.

In fact, R$ 19.3 million were spent just to reduce debts on the total debt.

The football department had collected BRL 270.4 million by the end of September, which yielded a surplus of BRL 20.2 million, as expenditures totaled BRL 250 million.

The social club, together with amateur sports, raised BRL 39.9 million and had expenses of BRL 41.4 million, which generated a deficit of BRL 1.4 million.

The biggest source of revenue that the club managed until September came through TV quotas, which represented R$ 189.3 million. With sponsorships, for now, the club has already received R$75.5 million.

Short-term debt is still responsible for the biggest headache: R$ 556.6 million that end up causing blocking of pledges that, many times, hinder the club’s cash flow.

Despite the problems, Corinthians is confident that it will close the annual balance sheet in blue, something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

For this, Timão counts on the values ​​that will be added from the opening of Neo Química Arena to the public, the increment of new partnerships and negotiations that are being concluded about players this end of the year.

