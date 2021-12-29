Corinthians lends striker out of Sylvinho’s plans to Cuiabá

So far, Timão has only announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Paulinho, who has returned to the club after about nine years abroad.

In the process of setting up the cast for the 2022 season, the Corinthians has already started to define which players under contract would or would not be used by coach Sylvinho. One of them is the attacker Andre Luis, who played in the last Brazilian Championship for Atlético-GO, and returned to Timão after the end of the loan contract.

According to reporter Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia, Cuiabá agreed to hire André Luís on loan until December 2022. The 24-year-old striker is expected to sign the contract in January at Dourado. It is the fourth club that André Luís is loaned to. In addition to Cuiabá, he also played for Fortaleza, Daejeon Hana Citizen and Atlético-GO.

In fact, André Luís’ position is one of the most sought after in Corinthians’ current squad. In addition to Willian and Róger Guedes, strikers who should be the starters, the team has youngsters like Adson, Gabriel Pereira and Gustavo Mantuan, who have had many opportunities. In Cuiabá, André takes over for Clayson.

Sornoza is released and will continue at Independiente del Valle

After being Ecuadorian champion last season with Independiente del Valle, midfielder Junior Sornoza will remain in the team, this time permanently. He terminated his contract with Corinthians, which will retain part of his rights, which hover around 50%.