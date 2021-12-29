Corinthians must terminate with Marquinhos, keep 50% and release player to Cuiabá

After securing the loan of André Luis to Cuiabá, Corinthians should also negotiate attacking midfielder Marquinhos with the team from Mato Grosso.

But, in this case, the business will not be on loan. As in the situations of Richard and Sornoza, Marquinhos will terminate his relationship with Timão.

The Parque São Jorge club, which holds 100% of the economic rights, will transfer half to Cuiabá and keep 50%.

The information was initially disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by Sports Gazette.

The agreement is being made for Marquinhos to sign a contract of at least three years with what should be his new team.

As Marquinhos’ contract with Timão would run until the end of 2022, in this way the Alvinegra board understands that it saves time to profit from the player, with a future sale, but without having to renew the contract and maintain salary expenses.

Brief history

For Sport, in the 2021 season, Marquinhos debuted in May, after recovering from a foot injury. He has participated in eight matches, the last four being as a starter. He didn’t score a goal and was substituted on all occasions.

In July, at Sylvinho’s request, he was removed from Sport to join the Corinthians squad. At the age of 24, he entered 10 matches, but he didn’t know how to take advantage of the opportunity. He never lived up to expectations, and now he will pursue his career far from Itaquera.

Champion of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, in 2017, by Corinthians, Marquinhos only had his first opportunity to defend Timão in the professional team in one match, in 2019.

Afterwards, it was loaned to Ponte Preta and Sport Recife. Before, he passed through Bangu and Bragantino and Ponte Preta.

