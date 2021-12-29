Corinthians negotiates Marquinhos definitively with Cuiab

Loaned to Cuiabá until the end of next season, striker André Luis will have the company of another Corinthians fan. That’s because Timão arranged the sale of Marquinhos to the Mato Grosso team.

The information was initially released by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by the report of my helm. Marquinhos had a relationship with Corinthians until the end of 2022, but he decided to leave for good and will no longer wear the Alvinegra shirt.

The negotiation between the clubs does not involve financial compensation to Corinthians, but the Parque São Jorge club will retain 50% of the athlete’s rights. Marquinhos arrived at Timão in 2014 to work in the youth categories, but since he was promoted to the first team, he has not been able to fit into the team.

With no space at Timão, Marquinhos accumulated loans for Bragantino, Bangu, Ponte Preta and Sport, the last club he defended before returning to Timão. In a period of uncertainty in the Corinthians attack, the athlete was seen as a possible solution to the problems, but again he could not fit in. Under the command of Sylvinho, Marquinhos was marked by dominating a ball with his hands in a promising attack against Atlético-GO.

