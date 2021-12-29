Corinthians opens 2022 with 63 players under contract in the professional; club had almost 100

Now imagine how much money this Andrés Sanchez didn’t put in his hand, trading so many players, for so long?

How can a guy like that call himself a Corinthians fan?

In the years when he and Roberto de Andrade were presidents, the club’s debt more than doubled!

Why not investigate these bastards, as they will see that “all” of their assets were built on top of Corinthians!

I remember the fate of finding a left-back, after Guilherme Arana left!

They said it was too expensive, but they brought in so many bad players that the “least worst” of them was Sidcley, who still put the club to shame!

In short, they “roasted” all the money from the sale of Guilherme Arana and even had to cover amounts to have an LE!

A luck that the much criticized Fábio Santos arrived, because otherwise they would still be spending on rats’ feet and his fellow businessmen!

For you to understand my revolt and the text, Galo brought Guilherme Arana on loan with a purchase option for R$14 million! Now he’s heading to Leeds from the Premier league because R$150 million! The rooster didn’t do anything much, he just hired a jewel and will receive 10x what was invested! Corinthians spent twice as much with Sidcley and Juninho in Espírito Santo!

Corinthians is happy to be left with just the crumbs of the % of the FIFA solidarity clause, which will be above R$4 million!

#Save the Corinthians!