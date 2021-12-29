Corinthians outlines a strategy to negotiate a steering wheel with a model that has become a ‘positive standard’ at the club

Corinthians intends to get rid of players to alleviate the payroll and be able to strengthen itself

the plan of Corinthians is to repeat now, in the January window, what was done in the first months of Duilio Monteiro Alves’ administration: dump dozens of players to bring in few but renowned reinforcements.

However, this time the club intends to reduce the number of loans. The report found that the priority is to get terminations while maintaining economic rights, of course, when it is not possible to sell the athlete in question.

The example is the case of Richard, who is being negotiated with the Ceará in these molds. Timão avoids the risk of losing the player for free and tries to recover the investment with an appreciation in another team, without the need to renew the relationship and also frees itself from paying salaries during this period.

Of course there are many variants within a negotiation, and not all of them will take this path, but Corinthians is determined to try to repeat this strategy whenever possible.

Sylvinho, at Neo Química Arena, during a classic against Santos for the Brasileirão Corinthians Agency

Timão will turn the year around with 13 players linked to the main squad with contracts to win during the 2022 season. These are the main targets of the board for the release strategy with maintenance of economic rights.