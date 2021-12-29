Corinthians releases Sornoza permanently, but maintains percentage and hopes to recover investment

Midfielder Junior Sornoza is no longer a player in the Corinthians. Timon negotiated the Ecuadorian definitively with Independiente del Valle-EQU.

Sornoza was already working at del Valle, but on loan. The player only defended Corinthians in 2019, when he played 50 games and scored just one goal. His contract with alvinegro was valid until December 2022.

THE Sports Gazette found that Corinthians ceded 50% of the economic rights to Sornoza and kept the other 50%. Thus, the 27-year-old will sign a three-year contract with Del Valle.

The strategy is the same used in negotiating about Richard and became an example within the club, as the board understands that it avoids the risk of losing the player for free and tries to recover the investment with an appreciation in another team, without the need to renew the relationship , and also frees itself from the payment of salaries during this period.

In 2019, Corinthians bought Soronza for R$11.5 million. He was one of the reinforcements requested by coach Fábio Carille at the time.

The best moment of the midfielder for Timão was in the final of the São Paulo Championship in 2019, when he assisted for the decisive goal by Vagner Love, against São Paulo.

After leaving Corinthians, Sornoza also worked for LDU-EQU and Tijuana-MEX. In a statement, Timão did not announce values ​​or whether the club will continue with any percentage of the athlete’s rights.

