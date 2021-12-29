Corinthians sends loan of striker André Luis to Cuiabá | football

Corinthians had the expectation of selling striker André Luis in this transfer window, but was not successful and should lend him again. The player’s next destination, who this year defended Atlético-GO, should be Cuiabá.

The clubs have negotiations underway. The tendency is for André Luis to be loaned to Cuiabá until the end of next year, when his contract with Corinthians ends.

The information was initially disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande and confirmed by ge.

Recently, South Korea’s Jeonbuk consulted with André Luis and signaled with an offer to buy. However, the negotiations did not advance. The difficulty in obtaining a visa to enter the Asian country was one of the obstacles.

Now 24 years old, André Luis spent time in South Korea in 2020, when he defended Daejeon Hana Citizen. He had to return to Brazil after an imbroglio in his transfer, which made Corinthians call FIFA.

After six months of loan to the South Koreans, Timon announced the sale of the striker in the middle of last year. Owner of 50% of the economic rights, the club would have about R$ 5.5 million.

However, Daejeon Hana Citizen did not honor the commitment. It was then that Shanghai Greenland, from China, entered the operation, proposing to assume the debt and acquire the player. The agreement was signed, but again Corinthians did not receive a penny. Thus, André Luis returned to Brazil and had his relationship with Corinthians reactivated, which seeks to be compensated for the incident.