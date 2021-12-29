Cough, fever, shortness of breath: the number of children with the flu grows in the public and private network in Fortaleza – Metro

the service of children with flu symptoms grew 162% in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Fortaleza, between November and December this year. The capital’s private healthcare network also confirms the increase in demand. Faced with the increase, specialists reinforce the need for preventive care.

Between December 1st and December 25th, 3,452 receptions were registered – of these, practically half (1,685) occurred in children from 0 to 4 years of age. In November, there were 1,316 assistances, 920 of which were from the youngest profile of the population.

The data are from the IntegraSUS platform, from the Health Department of Ceará (Sesa). Keny Colares, an infectious disease consultant at the School of Public Health (ESP-CE), explains that the syndrome can have various causes, such as influenza, coronavirus or other agents.

Generally, the patient presents with febrile symptoms, limpness, joint pain and headache, mixed with respiratory symptoms. Since October, one in every five patients seen at the Units is under 14 years old.

Sesa’s Executive Secretary for Surveillance and Regulation, Richristi Gonçalves, reinforces that flu syndromes are “highly transmissible”, and children, elderly and pregnant patients can progress to more severe cases.

“The use of a mask and alcohol gel is very effective, and for influenza we have a vaccine”, she says, defending that the vaccination cards are always up to date.

At the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital Emergency (Hias), for example, this profile of assistance increased by around 30% in October and November, compared to the previous three months.

The unit ensures that flu symptoms have been “light” and that there was no increase in the positivity of tests for Covid-19. It also guides parents and guardians to refer their children with mild symptoms to basic health units.

Private assistance

In addition to the public network, the private health network in Fortaleza is also experiencing an increase in demand. Last weekend, a mother (identity preserved) sought care for her child in a private emergency, but gave up because “the line wouldn’t move”.

“We already know that adolescents and adults are vaccinated, but children are not. Many were coughing, with a high fever, with shortness of breath. This is not normal and could be something serious”, he worries.

The number of medical visits in private emergencies grew from 20% to 30% this December, according to the president of the Association of Hospitals of the State of Ceará (Ahece), Aramicy Pinto.

Despite the significant increase, he guarantees that the situation is still completely “under control” and that most of the patients treated receive outpatient treatment, that is, they are not hospitalized.

Therefore, the number of available beds remains unchanged. Aramicy explains that part of the search in recent weeks has to do with the rule out the possibility of Covid-19, since some of the symptoms are common to both diseases.

The president of Ahece also remembers that this period of the year, when the weather is warmer and with occasional rains, is historically favorable to flu-like illnesses. However, he denies that there are long waiting lines.

preventive care

The health operator Hapvida confirmed the increase in consultations related to flu-like illnesses “in recent weeks”, both adults and children.

“These services are not related to Covid-19. Although there has been an increase in consultations related to flu-like illnesses, there has been no increase in hospitalizations”, he declares.

The Pediatric Center at Unimed Fortaleza also registered a recent growth of almost 63%: in the first half of December, it had an average of 132 visits per day due to respiratory syndromes; between the 16th and 26th, the number rose to 215.

The Unimed Hospital Emergency practically tripled the demand: from the average of 63 daily appointments in the first 12 days of December, it rose to 205 between the 13th and 26th.

The two health plans highlighted the importance of the population maintaining care such as using a mask, avoiding crowding and constant hand washing or using alcohol gel.

Importance of vaccination

The pediatric infectious disease specialist Robério Leite emphasizes that increasing vaccination coverage is necessary for facilitate collective immunity, including children. However, the registration of this public in Ceará is still slow.

“With the vaccine, people will have less chance of transmitting the virus. We will also have fewer people hospitalized, fewer deaths and, finally, also a decrease in the possibility of new variants appearing. This would be the way to shorten the duration of this pandemic”, he guarantees.