Councilors of at least 5 capitals will have salary increases or office allowances in 2022 | Politics

The councilors of at least 5 capitals of the country will have, in 2022, an increase in their salaries or in the budget for expenses of the mandate, such as telephony, fuel and office supplies, according to a survey by g1 .

Wages will rise in Cuiabá (25%), Fortaleza (11%, in staggered increases until December) and Natal (15%); and spending in Manaus (83%) and Porto Alegre (10%) – see below for details of what changes in each of these capitals.

This type of spending increase has been banned since 2020 due to a law that guaranteed a R$ 60 billion bailout for states and municipalities to compensate for the losses caused by the pandemic. Such veto led to questioning courts of accounts in local states where public authorities tried to raise increases, such as in the cities of Espírito Santo, Paraná and Rio Grande do Norte.

But the ban expires on December 31 of this year. And, although there is a 1975 law that also prohibits increases in the salaries of councilors within the same legislature, it ends up not preventing adjustments. “It is possible that there is only inflationary correction for the period, which cannot occur is a real increase”, says lawyer Gladimir Chiele, a specialist in public and administrative law.

The salary of councilors in the capital of Mato Grosso will have a 25% increase as of January, rising from R$ 15 thousand to R$ 18.9 thousand.

Regarding the cabinet budget, in August, the Mato Grosso Court ratified an agreement made between the Municipality of Cuiabá and the Public Ministry. As of 2022, it will be 75% of the salary of congressmen. Previously the amount was R$ 18 thousand, now with the agreement, it will be in the amount of R$ 14 thousand.

Adding the salary and the amount of each year, the difference between 2021 and 2022 has a real reduction of R$ 788 in the amount available monthly to each councilor.

The City Council of Cuiabá was contacted by the g1 and responded by means of a note: “Law No. 6.638/2021, which determines the increase in the subsidy, was approved in 2020, with effects for 2022, therefore it is within the legality.”

“Still according to the Law, the subsidies of councilors cannot exceed 75% of the salaries received by state deputies of Mato Grosso, a rule established in article 29, V, “f” of the Federal Constitution. Currently, the remuneration of deputies is R$ 25,322.25. As for inflationary variation, councilors have received the same subsidy since 2013.”

The city council of the capital of Ceará approved a total increase of 11% in the salary of the mayor, deputy, municipal secretaries and councilors. The current salary of councilors is R$ 16 thousand and the increase will be made in a staggered manner throughout the year. The forecast is to reach the total readjustment in December 2022, being around R$ 18 thousand.

The City Council of Fortaleza was contacted by the g1, but did not respond until the last publication of this article.

Manaus councilors approve increase in cabinet budget and number of advisors

Manaus councilors approved an 83% increase in cabinet funding during the last session of the year. They also approved an increase in the number of advisors.

The amount, which is known by councilors as “cotão”, is used to cover expenses with fuel, car rental and internet, went from R$ 18 thousand to more than R$ 33 thousand per month.

Opposition lawmakers say the increase in “fluff” was not foreseen on the day’s agenda.

The director-general of Manaus City Council, Adonai Barreto, informed that the Quota for the Exercise of Parliamentary Activity (Ceap), the “cotton”, was not readjusted since 2016. At the time, it increased from R$ 14 thousand to R$ $18K.

This year, according to Barreto, the Board of Directors of the Chamber proposed that the calculation of the “fluff” should be equivalent to 75% of the value of the Ceap of state deputies, currently at R$ 44,114.74.

The proposal amended Law n. 437, of December 23, 2016, establishing the new form of calculation. “It is important to highlight that, as to the financial aspect, this proposal complies with the commands of Complementary Law n. 101, of May 4, 2000 (Fiscal Responsibility Law)”.

Barreto stated that there was no irregularity in the processing of the project, and that the resolution was on the agenda for the day. “Followed the entire procedure established by the bylaws. So I believe there was a mistake in this information [denúncia de irregularidade].”

In December 2020, the Chamber approved the readjustment of the monthly subsidy, which is the salary of councilors, which is expected to come into effect in January 2022.

In November, the State Audit Court (TCE-RN) had determined that the salaries of councilors should not be increased, considering the irregular adjustment. On December 20, however, an injunction by the state court suspended the determination, allowing the readjustment of the salaries of congressmen.

As of January 2022, city councilors will receive R$ 19,000, an increase of 15%.

Wanted by g1, the City Council of Natal released a note. She informed that she “has followed what determines the Constitution of the Federative Republic of Brazil and what is contained in the decision of the Distinguished Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Norte”. Also according to the statement, “in this decision, there are all the arguments that reinforce the fairness and legality of the measure”.

The situation in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul is a little different. The cabinet budget is linked to an index called the Municipal Finance Unit (UFM). Therefore, when this index is readjusted, the councilors’ budget also changes.

For 2022, the amount will be above R$ 23 thousand, an increase of just over 10% compared to the value of 2021 (R$ 21 thousand).

The president of the Chamber, Márcio Bins Ely (PDT), responded as follows: “In the Chamber, it will not have much impact, because most councilors do not even use 50% of the quota. No councilor uses 100% of the quota. It will not have much impact. . It is not because it corrected inflation because it will increase expenses”.