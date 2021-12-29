Court prohibits a 50% increase in the price of piped, industrial and vehicular gas in Rio de Janeiro

RIO — The Rio Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) has just ruled in an injunction that Petrobras will not be able to readjust prices by 50% of the piped gas sold by Naturgy (former Ceg) as of this Saturday, January 1st .

This 50% increase would directly impact the price of cooking gas, used by industries and vehicular CNG. The process is the result of a public civil action proposed by Alerj’s Consumer Defense Commission. This Tuesday, Naturgy also filed a lawsuit.

According to the decision handed down by judge Andre Felipe Alves da Costa Tredinnick, the increase of Petrobras is “abusive, which violates the collective rights of the consumer, given that it is an essential input that not only directly impacts the gas service in all its modalities, as well as those derived from its use, as in industry and service, in addition to public transport”.

The judge also said that Petrobras’ increase is an “immeasurable search for profit, in the consecration of a perverse economic system” and that it “violates the human rights provided for in the Federal Constitution, which place the dignity of the human person in their basic needs, such as life, health and dignified existence, above private interests opposed to the interests of the collectivity”.





Negotiations for the renewal of piped gas contracts began in October, when the state-owned company proposed adjustments of up to 200% due to the increase in the price of the dollar and the oil barrel.

With the stalemate, Abegás, which brings together piped gas distributors, filed a representation at the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), denouncing possible anti-competitive practices by Petrobras. The state-owned company, then, interrupted negotiations and reduced the increase to 50% in prices.

In the order, the magistrate determined that Petrobras maintain the current conditions of supply and price, until Cade appreciates the representation offered by Naturgy.

Increase: Residential gas price to rise to 41% in Rio, with Petrobras readjustment

The gas concessionaire entered with representation at Cade, as well as the sector association, Abegás, but the regulatory body still does not have a date to analyze the issue.

In addition, the decision calls for Petrobras to maintain prices until “the conditions for access to the gas market are regulated, thus allowing the establishment of full competition in the supply of such input”.

Decision forces Cade to act, says union

As with several gas concessionaires across Brazil, Naturgy even made public calls, but no private company was able to give a firm guarantee of gas supply, as Petrobras itself either owns the infrastructure or uses almost all of its capacity, making it impossible new entrants.

Celso Mattos, vice president of Firjan and president of Sindirepa, the union that represents the CNG conversion workshops, the court decision was correct, since the injunction is valid until Cade gives its position on the matter.

– All links are in the hands of Petrobras. It’s no use other oil companies entering with a lower rate if they don’t have access to transport. There is a delay in changing the regulations. The judge’s decision is sensible, as it forces Cade to act.