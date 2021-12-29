Covid-19: Scientists Reveal New sintomasmicron Symptoms | Health

Reproduction/ University of Hong Kong Hong Kong Scientists Reveal Microscope Image of Ômicron Variant

The Ômicron variant, first identified in South Africa in late November and soon classified as a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization (WHO), is responsible for new waves of Covid-19 in northern hemisphere countries .

Recently, researchers in the United Kingdom, where on December 24 alone more than 100,000 cases of the new variant were confirmed, revealed new symptoms of Ômicron.

Preliminary data collected through a mobile app that is part of the ZOE COVID study revealed that the main symptoms of the new variant are more similar to those of a cold than the classic symptoms of Covid-19.

Initially, symptoms of Ômicron reported by patients in South Africa were: tiredness, muscle aches, itchy throat or scratchy throat, low-grade fever (in few cases) and dry cough (few cases). The UK survey showed that other common symptoms of new variant infection include:

coryza;

headache;

sneezes



Only half of the people who tested positive for the disease also had “classic” Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, and loss of smell or taste. According to the researchers, this demonstrates that at any sign of respiratory infection, the recommendation is to get tested and no longer wait for other signs, such as fever and persistent cough, to appear.

To a lesser extent, there were also reports of nausea and loss of appetite, especially among those infected who were already fully vaccinated or who had received the booster, according to information from the local newspaper Daily Express.

Ômicron in Brazil

Specialists interviewed by GLOBO explain that in Brazil it is still not possible to say whether these characteristic symptoms of Ômicron in other countries are observed in Brazil because here the virus sequencing is not frequent. The infectologist Gerson Salvador, from the University Hospital of the University of São Paulo (USP) points out that Covid has always had mild and asymptomatic cases and this tends to increase with the advance of vaccination. Therefore, he also warns of the need for testing even in people with respiratory symptoms that are not so characteristic of the disease, especially those in the upper airways.

“It is possible to have Covid with very mild manifestations, similar to colds. So it is important to test for Covid-19, PCR or antigen, even in the presence of mild respiratory symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or headache,” says Salvador.

less serious

On the other hand, initial studies indicate that Ômicron is less severe. Recent findings from the UK Health Safety Agency show that people infected with Ômicron are 50% to 70% less likely to need hospital care compared to previous variants.

For infectologist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim), the lower severity of the disease in vaccinated people was an expected scenario.

“This is precisely the aim of the vaccine, to make cases lighter”, he says.

However, he emphasizes that it is not yet possible to say whether the variant is in fact less aggressive or whether this reduction in aggressiveness is a result of vaccination. “It seems to be a characteristic of this variant, but it is too early to say that”, concludes Kfouri.

It is noteworthy that although it appears to be lighter, Ômicron is more transmissible than the previous variants and this may reflect an increase in cases and hospitalizations in Brazil. “We cannot trivialize Ômicron and think that it is a minor problem and that it will not have an impact on Brazil. We need to be prepared”, warns Salvador.