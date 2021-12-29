COVID: Canceled flights cause global chaos at holiday time – International

Passenger at the American airport in LaGuardia, on December 24th; need to isolate crew on account of covid-19 has forced cancellation of flights, mainly in China and the USA (photo: Getty Images)

The week started with another wave of international flights being canceled for reasons related to the covid-19 pandemic and the advancement of the micron variant, causing an aerial chaos that disrupts the festive period for thousands of people. In some places, bad weather also played a role.

More than 2.5 thousand flights were canceled this Monday (27/12), according to a survey by the website FlightAware. The highest number of cancellations involve flights to or from the US and China.

In Brazil, the site identified 116 delays and 2 cancellations on Sunday (26th), and 29 delays and 1 cancellation until the early afternoon of this Monday.

According to the airlines, the cancellations are due to the need to isolate crew members who have tested positive for covid-19 or who need to be quarantined because they have come into contact with infected passengers.

And there are cases such as Hong Kong, which decided to veto all flights of the Korean Air company, from South Korea, for two weeks, after having identified positive cases of covid-19 among passengers.

In total, more than 8,300 flights failed to take off during the Christmas weekend, which started on Friday. Tens of thousands more were delayed.

Although the number of cancellations is a small percentage of the total for a peak travel period, a higher number than it used to be recorded in ordinary years, pre-covid-19 – and at a time when many people were eager to see family members and friends.

The number of covid-19 cases has increased due to the micron variant, which, according to preliminary analysis, seems to be more contagious, although its symptoms seem (also according to preliminary analysis) milder, especially in people with a complete vaccination schedule or with doses of reinforcement. All of this, however, needs to be confirmed or refuted by further studies.

Panel showing canceled US flights; bad weather added to the advance of the micron variant has severely affected airlines (photo: Reuters)

According to the FlightAware survey, the majority of cancellations this Monday are from Chinese airlines – only China Eastern canceled more than 420 flights and Air China, more than 190.

Among the most affected airports are Beijing and Shanghai – which, together, had more than 300 cancellations.

Chinese authorities did not comment on the issue, but the country recorded its highest number of daily covid-19 infections in 21 months. In Xi’an City, more than 13 million residents were quarantined as of Sunday to stem the rise in cases.

In the US, the most affected airlines are JetBlue and United, with Seattle-Tacoma airport being one of the most affected.

Last week, United warned that an increase in micron variant cases was already having “a direct impact on our crew and the people who run our operations” as many employees are forced into isolation after coming into contact with infected people.

A female passenger who was stranded at Detroit airport told Reuters that she was surrounded by other angry, frustrated and tired passengers.

In addition, weather problems have also hampered US air and land traffic. Heavy blizzards have delayed flights and impeded traffic on highways in Washington State, for example.

And at least three cruise ships had to return to their home ports after cases of covid-19 were detected on board.

Micron is already considered the dominant variant in the US.

Anthony Fauci, the doctor who heads the US anti-covid task force, warned that the number of cases of the disease is growing and “tends to grow much more”, which can “potentially overload hospitals, particularly in regions where there is a higher proportion of unvaccinated people”.

