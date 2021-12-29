Covid: quick tests are less accurate in detecting Ômicron – News

The quick home tests of Covid-19 are more likely to give false negatives with the Ômicron variant, pointed out on Tuesday (28) the FDA, the regulatory agency of the United States.

The news comes at a time when the country is facing a large increase in the number of cases of the disease, which, according to specialists, are underdiagnosed due to the crisis in access to tests, with long waiting periods for the most accurate ones, such as PCR, and meager homemade kits.

The FDA said it is collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the performance of home tests, also known as “antigen” tests, on samples from patients with active versions of the variant.

“Early data suggest that antigen tests detect the variant but may have a reduced sensitivity,” the agency explained. Sensitivity is a measure of estimating the probability that a test will detect a positive result.

The FDA has indicated that it will maintain the authorization for the use of antigen tests and that the population must continue to use them, following its instructions.