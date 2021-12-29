Covid: WHO predicts increase in hospitalizations for Ômicron variant – News

The rapid spread of Ômicron will cause “large numbers of hospitalizations” of people with Covid-19, although it is a variant a little less dangerous than its predecessor, warned the European arm of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday (28).

“A rapid increase in Ômicron, such as we have seen in several countries – although combined with a slightly less severe disease – will lead to a large number of hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated,” said Catherine Smallwood, one of the WHO Europe officials.

The emergency response specialist called for the preliminary data to be considered “with caution”, as the cases observed today refer mainly to “young and healthy populations in countries with high rates of vaccination”.

Early studies in South Africa, Scotland and England show that Ômicron appears to cause fewer hospital admissions than the Delta variant.

But the data is still very incomplete, and some experts say that further contagion could negate the advantage of a less dangerous variant.

Experts also do not know whether this apparently lower severity is due to the intrinsic characteristics of the variant or whether it is related to the fact that it affects populations already partially immunized (by the vaccine or by previous infection).

Faced with uncertainties about the new variant – first detected in late November in South Africa – countries are trying to find a balance to minimize economic damage and control the increase in cases.

China extends confinements



China determined on Tuesday the confinement of hundreds of thousands of citizens to contain an outbreak of coronavirus, tiny in comparison with the record numbers of contagion registered in European countries and in some regions of the United States.

Even with far fewer cases than the Western powers, China has ordered hundreds of thousands of residents of Yan’an City (north) to stay at home, after more than 200 cases have been registered across the country, a record since March 2020.

Since the containment of the first wave of coronaviruses – which were detected in late 2019 in Wuhan – China has applied a virus eradication strategy that includes closing borders and severe restrictions to cut the spread in any outbreak.

Yan’an residents join the 13 million residents of the nearby city of Xi’an, who have been in confinement for six days.

New restrictions in Europe



In Europe, several governments are trying to speed up the application of booster doses and implement new restrictive measures.

France, Greece, Portugal and the United Kingdom on Tuesday registered new records of infections in 24 hours – respectively, more than 180 thousand, 21 thousand, 17 thousand and 129 thousand. Furthermore, the Ômicron variant is now dominant in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Finland announced that, as of Tuesday, foreign travelers not vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to enter its territory, even if they test negative.

In neighboring Sweden and Denmark, authorities require non-resident travelers to test negative in addition to being vaccinated. Austria has the same requirement.

In France, the government announced on Monday that the “health passport” will only be available to fully vaccinated people, and that it will no longer be valid with a recent negative test. The document allows access to places such as restaurants and cinemas.

This Tuesday, Germany will implement new restrictions, including limiting meetings to ten people among those vaccinated and just two among those not vaccinated, closing nightclubs and holding sporting events without the presence of fans.

But not everyone accepts the measures. In Brussels, capital of Belgium, on Sunday (26), around 5,000 people protested against the government’s decision to close theaters, theaters and cinemas, according to police.

However, the country’s courts suspended the measure on Tuesday – except with regard to movie theaters – on the grounds that authorities have not demonstrated why these places are especially prone to contagion.

In addition to generating restrictions, the pandemic affected economically some sectors, such as travel.

Around 11,500 flights have been suspended around the world since Friday (24), and tens of thousands of them were delayed during one of the most frantic periods of the year. Many airlines have accused staff shortages due to the wave of positive cases by Ômicron.

This Tuesday, US President Joe Biden announced that on December 31 he will lift travel restrictions imposed on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini, Mozambique and Malawi) due to the Ômicron variant.

“Ômicron is a source of concern, but it shouldn’t be a source of panic,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has left more than 5.4 million people dead around the world since December 2019, according to the count carried out by AFP on Tuesday, based on official sources. WHO considers that this balance could be between two and three times greater.