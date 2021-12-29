Covid with omicrons is not the same disease, says Oxford scientist

Ômicron (Getty Images)

The omicron variant, which is spreading at an accelerated rate, does not cause “the same disease that we saw a year ago,” said an immunologist at the University of Oxford, which reinforces data on the milder nature of the strain.

The variant first identified in late November appears to be less severe, and even inpatients spend less time in hospitals, said John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford, in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“The horrific scenes we saw a year ago — intensive care units crowded, many people dying prematurely — that’s part of the story, in my opinion, and I think we should reassure ourselves that it’s likely to stay that way,” Bell said.

The comments follow the UK government’s decision not to introduce more stringent measures against Covid-19 before the end of the year.

Covid’s cases have increased by more than 250,000 in the past seven days, which has put more pressure on a response from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday (27) that he monitors the latest data and urged people to be careful, especially during New Year celebrations.

