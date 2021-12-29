Cruzeiro: After firing Luxembourg, Ronaldo exposes “sheet 1” to take over Cruzeiro

THE cruise it continues with many changes behind the scenes after Ronaldo bought 90% of the SAF, causing an upheaval, including the future of Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who had signed a renewal until 2023 with President Sérgio Rodrigues. The permanence of the “pofexô” ended up being discarded by the new president and officially announced.

So, the idea at this time is to map the market and analyze the best option to take over technical command of Raposa, but one that suits the style and financial planning that is being scheduled for 2022. The intention is to bring someone who is already adapted to the national scenario, but who receives less than the last coach, that is, below R$ 220 thousand a month.

Right away, 2 names emerged as a possibility: Mano Menezes and Fernando Diniz. However, as published by the “Superesportes” portal, the Cruzeiro board of directors has a new “favorite”, which may receive a proposal soon: it’s about António Oliveira, who commanded Athletico-PR recently, but did not remain in office and is now free on the market.

The initial intention would be to propose a one-year contract, with an extension of one more in case of access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Arriving in Brazil to be Jesualdo Ferreira’s assistant at Santos, in 2020, he ended up signing with Hurricane to be Paulo Autuori’s assistant, since his countryman was not successful in Vila Belmiro.

In mid-March of this year, António Oliveira took command of the people from Paraná, starting the campaign for the Copa Sudamericana title. However, a bad streak in the Brazilian Championship sanctified the departure of the Portuguese, who in total led the red-black team in 40 games, with 21 wins, seven draws and 12 defeats, an improvement of 58%.