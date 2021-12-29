Cruzeiro: defender Ramon is wanted to reduce his salary by 60%

One of the players who were sought out by Ronaldo Fenômeno’s team for a salary adjustment was defender Ramon. According to information obtained by the report of the Super.FC, the reduction intended by the new management of football in Cruzeiro is 60%. But this measure is not being proposed to all the athletes that make up the current squad, but to some names that are being evaluated.

Ramon has a contract with Cruzeiro until December 31, 2023. Super.FC it raised with its representatives that its current salary is R$ 180 thousand, which would represent a reduction in its salaries within the new celestial methodology of R$ 108,000.

Ramon ended up losing ground in the first team at the end of last season, ending up as a reserve for the Luxembourg team despite the holders at the time having left the club, such as Rhodolfo and Léo Santos.

Ramon arrived at Cruzeiro in 2020 after a troubled negotiation that made him even leave Toca at first, but after having readjusted his salaries to stay.

In season 2021, he took the field 44 times, with three goals scored. The 26-year-old player took the field for the last time as the starting lineup for Cruzeiro in the 3-1 defeat by Remo, against Independência, in the 32nd round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie B.

Other players are being sought by the football management under the command of Ronaldo Fenômeno to have their ties readjusted. Some names, in case they don’t agree, may be released to search for new clubs and options in the market. Ronaldo’s intention is to cut 2/3 of Cruzeiro’s payroll to operationalize the club in 2021. Adjustments and layoffs are being made in several areas of the club.

