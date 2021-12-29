Cruzeiro makes contact and shows interest in Portuguese António Oliveira

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro makes contact and shows interest in Portuguese António Oliveira 6 Views

Clube Mineiro sought out the former coach of Athletico-PR in the soccer market, but has not formalized a proposal yet.

António Oliveira, who coached Athletico-PR in 2021, is among Cruzeiro’s alternatives for next season. The 38-year-old Portuguese is a name that appeals to Paulo André, one of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s peers, in the management of the Minas Gerais club.

The Lusitanian received a consultation from Fox, but still doesn’t have a proposal in hand. He can take over the vacancy left by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was fired because of the 59% salary increase from 2021 to 2022.

The European meets the financial standards adopted by Cruzeiro in 2022. Ronaldo Fenômeno’s idea is to reduce expenses and transform the club into a profitable company.

No wonder he plans to cut spending by 60%. The club, today, has a payroll of R$ 4.5 million, and the former player intends to reduce it to R$ 1.8 million.

Information about Cruzeiro’s interest in António Oliveira was initially published by Superesportes and confirmed by Super.FC.

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Jean Pyerre’s fate left us speechless

The information that shocked the Grêmio fan earlier this afternoon was given by Eduardo Gabardo. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved