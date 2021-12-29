Cruzeiro makes contact and shows interest in Portuguese António Oliveira

António Oliveira, who coached Athletico-PR in 2021, is among Cruzeiro’s alternatives for next season. The 38-year-old Portuguese is a name that appeals to Paulo André, one of Ronaldo Fenômeno’s peers, in the management of the Minas Gerais club.

The Lusitanian received a consultation from Fox, but still doesn’t have a proposal in hand. He can take over the vacancy left by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was fired because of the 59% salary increase from 2021 to 2022.

The European meets the financial standards adopted by Cruzeiro in 2022. Ronaldo Fenômeno’s idea is to reduce expenses and transform the club into a profitable company.

No wonder he plans to cut spending by 60%. The club, today, has a payroll of R$ 4.5 million, and the former player intends to reduce it to R$ 1.8 million.

Information about Cruzeiro’s interest in António Oliveira was initially published by Superesportes and confirmed by Super.FC.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.