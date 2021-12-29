Cruzeiro talks with the cast to reduce salaries; Maicon, Sydney and reinforcements for 2022 depend on adequacy

Cruzeiro started talks to reduce the contracts of reinforcements hired for the next season and athletes who have high salaries and have been in the squad for longer. The desire of Ronaldo Fenômeno and his peers is to cut spending by 60% — the monthly football payroll should drop from R$4.5 million to R$1.8 million.

The nine reinforcements hired by Cruzeiro – goalkeeper Jaílson, right-back Pará, defenders Maicon and Sidnei, defensive midfielders Machado and Pedro Castro, midfielders João Paulo and Fernando Neto and forward Edu – were contacted by the new management in order to reduce the numbers previously combined in their respective appointments.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

THE GOAL had access to contract numbers, including salaries and gloves. In all, the group would represent an additional cost of R$ 1.260 million per month to the club’s payroll — the amount includes only the payment made in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). The idea is for this amount to be reduced by 60%, which would mean a drop to R$504 thousand per month.

Choice of editors

Another idea of ​​the club is to reduce the value of gloves. The club was willing to pay R$ 3.05 million to five reinforcements due to the signing of their respective contracts. Jaílson, Sidnei, Maicon, Pedro Castro and João Paulo will receive the amount, which will be diluted in the period they are at Toca da Raposa II.

Ronaldo’s interlocutors look to the players’ managers in order to negotiate the reduction of values. Those who do not accept may call the club in order to collect the termination fines. THE GOAL details what was done in some contracts.

The goalkeeper Jaílson would receive R$ 130 thousand per month when signing for a season in Cruzeiro. The player would still have R$150,000 worth of gloves, which would be paid during his commitment. In case of access to Serie A and participation in 60%, the commitment would be extended for another season. The player’s fatigue was contacted to talk about the salary reduction.

Defender Sidnei is the owner of the highest salary among the reinforcements announced by Cruzeiro. With a two-season contract, the athlete would receive R$ 250 thousand monthly at Toca da Raposa II and would have R$ 1.2 million in gloves diluted in 24 months. He was approached to reduce the contract and refused to negotiate a reduction in values. The athlete will try to receive what he is entitled to for breach of commitment in court.

Defender Maicon owned the second highest salary among the Cruzeiro reinforcements. The defender, ex-São Paulo, had a three-year contract, with salaries of R$ 230,000 a month and R$ 1.5 million in gloves, spread over 36 months.

Midfielder Pedro Castro signed a three-season contract, with salaries of R$130,000. He would receive R$100 thousand gloves. Attacking midfielder João Paulo would have a two-year contract, with monthly remuneration of R$ 150,000 and gloves of R$ 100,000.

Pará (R$ 150 thousand per month), Machado (R$ 30 thousand per month), Fernando Neto (R$ 100 thousand per month) and Edu (R$ 90 thousand per month) would not be entitled to gloves, according to contracts. The right-back signed for two years, the defensive midfielder signed for a season, the attacking midfielder signed for two seasons, and the centre-forward signed for three years.

All reinforcements have already been sought to cut wages. Most negotiate with the club to adapt to the new financial reality.

Names from the past are searched

Other players were approached by Cruzeiro’s new management to discuss contractual issues. Goalkeeper Fábio, defender Ramon, defensive midfielder Rômulo and forward Marcelo Moreno started conversations about contractual issues.

The intention is to reduce the values ​​signed with the players. Center forward Marcelo Moreno, who does not have a confirmed stay, is the owner of the highest remuneration at the club — he receives R$ 400 thousand per month. The idol Fábio is in second place, with a monthly salary of R$ 350 thousand.

Rômulo left a salary of R$ 160 thousand per month in his first season for a payment of R$ 250 thousand monthly. There are talks for him to reduce the value and give up his increase of 56.25%.

Ramon is another player who was sought out by the club to reduce his contract values. The defender receives R$ 240 thousand per month at Toca da Raposa II.