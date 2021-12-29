Cruzeiro tries to reduce salaries for reinforcements, which would cost R$1.2 million per month

The new management of Cruzeiro, led by Ronaldo Fenômeno, is looking for reinforcements in order to modify the contracts signed previously and reduce 60% of the amounts stipulated in the commitments. The idea is to reduce the payroll in its management.

Cruzeiro programmed a monthly expense of R$ 4.5 million just with athletes’ salaries. However, the values ​​will have to fall to approximately R$1.8 million. No wonder Ronaldo’s peers have already contacted the names hired by Alexandre Mattos, football director who has already been fired from the club, to discuss falls in the agreed values.

THE Super.FC found that the new contracts would add R$ 1.2 million to the payroll, considering only remuneration in the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) and image rights. In the slice, the values ​​of gloves, bonuses or taxes are not accounted for. With that, according to ESPN, the increase would be R$ 2 million.

Cruzeiro had a payroll in 2021 of R$2.6 million in professional football. The value would be increased with anticipated increases in contracts. The highest salaries from 2022 would be Marcelo Moreno, Fábio and Rômulo.

