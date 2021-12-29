Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Holds at $48,000, Traders Lose $500 Million, Google Searches Bottom

The cryptocurrency market paints a negative scenario in the last week of the year, as Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to hold on to support close to $47,000 after falling again yesterday. In one day, more than $500 million was wiped from the portfolios of traders betting on the market’s rally, indicating a further reduction in leveraged positions.

On investors’ radar is the expiration of US$ 6 billion in options contracts on Friday (31). For now, those who bought put options in the range of $50,000 can make an immediate profit if prices remain as they are. At 7 am, Bitcoin trades at $48,039, down 2% in 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) registers similar losses and goes to US$ 3,827, but other altcoins (cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin) suffer more, such as Solana (SOL), which loses space to Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) and retreats 5 .8% today to $178.

The Aave protocol (AAVE) of decentralized finance (DeFi) has the worst result of the day after giving 11.6%, but still accumulates a 35% increase in the week. The situation is similar to that of projects like Cosmos (ATOM), which dropped by almost 8%, but still added double-digit growth in the last seven days.

Against most of the market is Sushi (SUSHI) again, which rises 10% today in new earnings fueled by the expectation of reformulation of the project after the stampede of developers this month. Fantom (FTM), another cheaper alternative to Ethereum, advances 6.9% in the day and already registers an increase of 57% in the week.

Named the main culprits for the rally that began in 2020, institutional investors may be behind the bearish move in December, the biggest so far since May. Between taking profits and closing positions at loss to move capital to less risky products, they show concern about the reduction of stimulus by central banks of the main economies of the world from next year.

In a ripple effect, retail investor behavior is also down. According to Google data, searches for “bitcoin” are at the lowest level of the year, indicating little interest from the average user in this asset class.

The pace of BTC deposits at brokers has picked up again, indicating that settlement may not be over yet. However, the thesis of analysts at the analysis house Glassnode is that the volume would not be from users interested in selling, but from former clients of the exchange Huobi, which recently closed its doors in China.

Although discouraging for the end of the year, the moment can be positive for those aiming for the long term.

“If you are still interested in crypto, you can believe in the future of the market. Historically, the people who stayed until retail interests bottomed out eventually won that game,” says Ki Young Ju, CEO of analyst firm CryptoQuant.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 48,039.58 -two% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,827.92 -1.8% Binance Coin (BNB) $540.67 -1.5% Solana (SOL) $178.11 -5.8% Cardano (ADA) $1.42 -2.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Sushi (SUSHI) US$ 9.38 +10% Fantom (FTM) $2.33 +6.9% Leo Token (LEO) $3.69 +6.7% BitTorrent (MTB) US$0.00290943 +6.6% Uniswap (UNI) $18.88 +4.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Aave (AAVE) $250.94 -11.6% Stacks (STX) $2.25 -8.3% Cosmos (ATOM) $26.41 -7.9% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.284269 -7.3% Tezos (XTZ) $4.44 -7.1%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 51.00 -4.67% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 64.54 -6.88% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 64.46 -5.93% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 17.06 -6.92% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.90 -6.58%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (29):

ProShares Announces New Metaverse ETF

ProShares, the company that launched the first Bitcoin ETF (index fund) in the United States, wants to launch one to launch a new fund that aims to accompany the growth of the metaverse sector.

The ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF will track the performance of the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index (SOMETAV), an index that tracks companies that provide or use metaverse-related technologies, including devices and data processing.

It still doesn’t know which companies make up the index, but names like Meta, Nvidia and Apple are suggested, among others listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq. The information will only be disclosed if the ETF listing application is approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cardano and XRP will leave top 10 in 2022, predicts Arcane Research

Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) will no longer be among the 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market value in 2022, points out the analysis house Arcane Research in a document with projections for next year.

According to the company, the reasons are mainly the faster growth of rival projects, continuing a movement that began in 2021, when the Binance Coin (BNB) rose around 1,400% and Solana (SOL) soared by 11,500%.

XRP is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies and had been doing well in 2020 until the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the issuer of the asset, on charges of illegally offering securities. The action is still pending in the American court and is not scheduled to end.

Cardano (ADA) was one of the main sensations of 2021, but reached the top in September right after the launch of the smart contracts functionality. Since then, however, the asset has lost more than 50% of its market value amid criticism surrounding the technology’s adoption, with few projects running on Cardano’s blockchain.

South Korea orders Apple and Google to block play-to-earn games

Play-to-earn games similar to Axie Infinity (AXS) are in the crosshairs of the South Korean government. Korean officials have urged Apple and Google to block games that allow them to earn money playing “until further analysis ”.

The government has also begun to monitor blockchain-based games in general. The Games Management Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea sent a letter to some game development studios ordering the suspension of distribution. The aim is to prevent them from being registered in Apple and Google stores beforehand.

The Games Committee has already canceled the age rating of 15 blockchain-based games this year. However, the government said it is not banning play-to-earn games. Most likely, it will require some kind of license to be released on the market.

